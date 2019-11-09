Dental Device Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dental Device Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Device Market:

Executive Summary

Dental appliances are critical parts of orthodontics and dentistry procedures. A dental device refers to any equipment that helps with the treatment plan. These devices can be either be removable or permanent. The dental device helps to repair straighten crooked teeth, damaged teeth, and rebuild missing teeth. The dental device is generally fitted in the mouth specifically to provide users with the promising result from the orthodontic care. Crowns and Fillings, Bridges, Braces, Prosthetic, Mouth Guards, Airway and Snoring, and Orthodontic Retainers are some common and widely used dental devices. While not being permanent for the entire life, removable dental devices are permanent in the sense that they remain on until teeth have been shifted into alignment.

The growth of the global dental device market can be attributed to some major factors such as surging demand for dental treatment procedures, a rise in the prevalence of dental infections, and ongoing technological advancements and product innovation in dental device manufacturing. Furthermore, increasing elderly population and growing demand for restorative, preventive, and surgical services for dental care are expected to strengthen the growth of the dental device market. Supportive government initiatives that were undertaken to educate people regarding dental hygiene, is another factor stimulating market development. Recently, government organizations of several emerging and developed countries have started initiating reforms for the growth of the dental health sector.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4453527-global-dental-device-market-professional-survey-report-2019

North America and European countries encounter high treatment costs for dental treatment procedures and associated dentist consultation charges, scans, X-rays, and other diagnostic tests. To offset these expenses, an increasing number of citizens are opting for medical tourism in emerging healthcare destinations, including Turkey, India, Hungary, and others. Dental tourism in the above-mentioned healthcare destinations is witnessing potential growth owing to factors like inexpensive labour, fixed treatment costs, and minimum government intervention and supportive healthcare policies and regulations. The low price of treatment procedures is the major factor attributed to the growth of dental medical tourism in the above-mentioned countries.

Market Player

Denstply International Inc, A-Dec Inc, Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Straumann, GC Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Biolase Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M

Market Segmentation

The global dental device market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product type, the dental device can be classified into-

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Device

The systems and parts dental device segment can be further classified into instrument delivery systems, compressor & vacuum, cast machines, cone beam CT systems, ovens and furnace, electrosurgical equipment, and CAM/CAD. CAD/CAM is the most prominent and highest contributing system and part product segment. CAM/CAD procedures are promptly substituting die-casting treatment procedures in terms of technological superiority, which is further anticipated to drive the dental device market.

Based on applications, the dental device market can be segmented into-

Hospital

Clinic

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia are the major regions that are responsible for driving the dental device market. North America is the leading producer and consumer of dental devices. The growth of the North American dental device market can be attributed to ongoing technological advancements in dentistry, surging demand for dental and cosmetic surgeries, the surge in the rate of geriatric population and numbers of dental clinics and dentistry experts. Also, an increasing number of acquisition and collaborations between dental healthcare providers and research organizations backed by rising research investments are some other factors contributing to the growth of the North American Dental device market. The Asia Pacific is another prominent market for dental devices and dentistry procedures.

Industry News

Danaher Corporation, a leading medical device manufacturer, has established a robust portfolio in x-ray systems. Sirona, another prominent dental device manufacturer, has a generous market presence in CAM/CAD, and 3D and 2D imaging. Similarly, Dentsply International has a robust position in implant surgery and endodontic treatment.

Planmeca Oy, the prominent medical software provider organization, has a competitive portfolio in CAM/CAD software solutions and 2D/3D imaging systems.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4453527-global-dental-device-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.