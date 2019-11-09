Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

As the name specifies, waterproof breathable textiles are fabrics that are created to withstand rain and water exposure, yet help the wearer stay comfortable and cool under the clothes. These are different from water-repellant fabrics which only delay the penetration of water. These breathable textiles completely prevent water from getting absorbed in. Traditionally, fabrics were coated with vegetable oils or animal fat to make them waterproof. These days, there are different materials that help achieve the same.

The outdoor apparel market is growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to the increasing number of people taking up adventure activities. Outdoor sports, activities like biking, running, trekking, mountaineering, etc. all need high performance waterproof breathable textiles to keep the person comfortable and safe. The increase in the fitness conscious population and the availability of high disposable income all play a role in the growth of this market. These fabrics are also largely used by the military and in medical applications too.

This report gives a detailed analysis of the global, regional and individual company level waterproof breathable textiles market between the years 2019 and 2025. The report takes data from several historical years and combines that information with its multiple primary and secondary researches to come to a conclusion on the market’s positioning in the future. The different market drivers, opportunities and risks that both positively and negatively affect the market are listed out clearly too.

Market Key Player

Helly Hansen, Mitsui, Tanatex Chemicals, Nextec Applications, APT Fabrics, Jack Wolfskin GmbH, HeiQ Materials, Tanatex Chemicals, Rudolf Group, Dow Corning Corp

Market Segmentation

There are three common types of products that are used in creating waterproof breathable textiles. Polyurethane, polyester, and ePTFE are the types discussed in detail in this study. PTFE is basically made of fluorine compounds which are non-biodegradable. Therefore, there is high pressure for companies to create PTFE-free waterproof fabrics. However, a large number of these textiles still are made of this non-biodegradable compound. There are three major segments that use these textiles in their production lines. The demand that footwear, gloves and garment manufacturers create is explained very clearly with tables and charts.

Regional Analysis

Regions like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are a part of the waterproof breathable textiles research study. The different manufacturers in these areas and their manufacturing sites are clearly listed on the report too. The ex-factory prices of these textiles, the production capacity of these industries and the revenues that these regions will generate, thanks to the production facilities present are all a part of the research study. This report also identifies the export and import data of each of these regions and the submarkets that are created. The scope for growth of these submarkets is also investigated in detail.

Industry News

In September 2019, a research article published at the Aalto University has brought into light a new natural wax that can be coated on textiles to make them waterproof and breathable. This carnauba wax is also called as Brazil or Palm wax and is also used in coating fruits and medicines.

