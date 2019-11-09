Virtual Reality Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Virtual Reality Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Virtual Reality Market 2019

Market Overview

The global virtual reality market has been growing at a CAGR of 33.47% and is estimated to reach an estimated valuation of USD 44.7 billion by year 2024 from a prior valuation of USD 7.9 billion in 2018. Before we begin to discuss more about this market, let’s understand what is meant by “virtual reality” first. Virtual reality or augmented reality refers to an interactive computer generated simulated enviroment. The environment so created incorporates sensory feedback of an auditory, visual and haptic nature.

The following key Players covered in this report

Oculus VR

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

EON Reality

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Cyberglove Systems

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Entertainment

Virtual reality can be used to simulate our ordinary environment or it can be used to create an environment which isn’t possible in the real world and is of a fantastical quality. The growth in the global virtual reality market is being driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment, advancing technology and growing digitization, more investments in the VR market and the availability of VR devices which do not burn a hole in your pocket.

Our market report will be studying the global virtual reality market after dividing it into segments which will facilitate a more in-depth study of the same. The market segments we will use to study this market are product type, application and region. We will also be discussing the growth drivers and roadblocks pertaining to the market, as well as latest industry related news. A separate section is devoted to study the regional market penetration of the VR market. If you are interested in learning about the global VR market, we recommend you to continue reading our report.

Segmentation

As discussed above, we divide the global virtual reality market into the following segments – product type, application and region, for a better understanding of the growth potential of this market. According to product type, the global VR market can be divided into non-immersive technology and semi-immersive/fully immersive technology. With regard to application, the market can be segmented into industrial, medical, consumer, commercial, aerospace and defense and others. Regionally, the geographical areas under study for comprhending VR market penetration are Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We will be discussing the regional popularity of this market in more details below.

Regional Overview

The regions studied for understanding the reach of the global virtual reality market are Europe, North and South America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The countries studied under North America are the US and Canada. North America is considered to hold the largest market share in the global VR market. Countries such as India, China, Korea and Japan – that make up the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness the highest CAGR when it comes to the growth of the global virtual reality market. The specific demand here is for head mounted displays for gaming applications using VR technology.

Latest industry news

The global virtual reality market is slated to register the highest growth for gesture tracking devices. These are devices which are used as input systems for VR devices. Also, the consumer application market will continue to dominate the global VR market, in terms of application. The use of virtual reality tech will thrive in gaming and entertainment, same as now.

