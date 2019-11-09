Wireline Services Market Analysis by Supply Chain Trends and Top Industry Player Profiles

Global Wireline Services market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach $34.06 billion by 2022

The report on the global Wireline Services market includes a brief overview of the industry along with the scope of the products being sold. The major industry trends that are prevalent in the market are discussed in detail in the report. The global Wireline Services market is comprehensively analyzed according to different parameters and the results are presented in the report. According to the different parameters that measure the global Wireline Services market growth, the report provides market forecast from the year 2019 to 2025. Various strategic developments that have taken place during the year 2019 to 2025 and are a major factor that helps the market grow are mentioned in the report.

There is constant growth in the oil & gas exploration and production activities for finding new unconventional resources, which massively supports the wireline services market growth. These wireline services are essential for exploration, completion, drilling, intervention, and stimulation in oil and gas industries. The key factors driving wireline Services market include growing exploration and production activities, global demand for oil & gas, technological advancements, increased oil production, and exploration activities for shale gas. However, increasing focus on renewable energy, stringent environmental rules and regulations, and decrease in crude oil prices are limiting the market growth.

The well completion segment held the largest share with more than 60% in total wireline services market. Electric line wireline type is the largest technology segment due to its usage in well logging services. The accomplished usage of wireline services together with the rising oil and gas production is the major driver for the market growth. North America has the largest market for wireline services and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing oil and gas production levels and logging services.

The key players of the market include, Schlumberger Limited, GE Oil & Gas, Baker Hughes Incorporated, FMC Technologies, Pioneer Energy Services Corporation, Basic Energy Services, Archer Limited, Halliburton Company and Weatherford International.

Service Types Covered:

• Well Logging

• Well Completion

• Well Intervention

Applications Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Technologies Covered:

• Electric Line

• Slick Line

Hole Types of Wireline Services Covered:

• Open Hole

• Cased Hole

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

