Gems & Jewelry Market - Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities - Analysis 2019 to 2025

Market Overview

The global gems & jewelry market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2023. A gemstone is a precious metal which is carved and polished to form jewelry and other forms of adornment. The global gems & jewelry market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to several factors such as expanding urbanization and changing lifestyles, increased presence of organizaed retail outlets, growth in e-commerce, high-profile product launches, innovative designs in jewelry and aligned distrubution networks.

Other factors for the growth of this market sector are the rise in demand for artistic jewelry, quality and credibility, increase in the budget of weddings worldwide and so on. There’s also a growth in the demand of cross-cultural designs. Notably, jewelry in the Italian, European and Egyptian style is gaining popularity. Besides these growth drivers, the global gems & jewelry market also has certain impediments which can hinder its growth. The market’s reliance on macroeconomic factors and the high presence of unorganized players who provide counterfeit gems & jewelry pose a threat to its growth.

The global gems & jewelry market is currently experiencing a surge in customized jewelry which are designed using advanced artificial technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD) and rapid prototyping (RP). These technologies help largely in the effort of incorporating 3D printing in jewelry. Organized retail and online stores have also significantly led to the growth of the global gems & jewelry market. Customers are now able to use these platforms to purchase any kind of jewelry they’d like from the same place.

Segmentation

The global gems & jewelry market has been segmented according to product type, application and region in this market survey report to analyze better the market growth potential for each. In terms of product type, the global gems & jewelry market can be segmented into diamond in gold, platinum, gold and silver. With respect to application, the same market can be segmented variously into jewelry store, standalone store, multi branded store and others. Regionally, the market is studied with regard to the geographical areas of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. We will review the regional penetration of the global gems & jewelry market in more detail below.

Regional Overview

As already discussed above, the global gems & jewelry market is studied in the areas of South and North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific in this market survey report. The countries surveyed for Asia Pacific are China, India, Korea and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the global gems & jewelry market. Primarily, China and India contribute to half of the region’s revenue earned from this market sector. Thailand and Vietnam in the Asia Pacific region are also steady consumers of gold, aiding to the growth of the gems & jewelry market in the area.

Latest industry news

The global gems & jewelry market is currently witnessing an increase in adoption of 3D printing technology which produces jewelry faster than traditional jewelry making techniques. Also, gold traders opening up online stores is greatly benefiting the global gems & jewelry market as consumers can now directly log in to their stores online and make their jewelry purchases from the comfort of their homes.

