Syracuse University Launches Historic $1.5 Billion Forever Orange Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by undeniable momentum and powered by a fiercely passionate Orange community, Syracuse University today announced the launch of a historic $1.5 billion campaign—Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University. The campaign kicks off as the University celebrates its sesquicentennial, uniting the Orange community as it collectively reflects on 150 years of impact and fearless firsts.

“Syracuse University is at a pivotal moment,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Higher education looks vastly different now than it did at the University’s founding, 150 years ago. Our world is increasingly complex, and the future demands ideas, inventions, actions and individuals equipped to meet these challenges head on. Together, we can achieve our vision, impact lives and improve our world. That’s the Orange way.”

The resources generated as part of the campaign will support and accelerate three equally important Academic Strategic Plan priorities:

Advancing academic excellence Enhance research at all levels; Recruit and retain interdisciplinary faculty scholars; and Empower world-class teaching and learning.

Providing an unsurpassed student experience Expand financial aid to attract students of promise regardless of economic means; Connect students to the tools, resources and services for success inside and outside the classroom; Create hands-on experiences and immersion programs for students on campus, in communities and around the globe; Build a powerhouse athletics program where student-athletes succeed on and off the playing fields; and Enrich innovative academic programming that allows working professionals and lifelong learners to pursue further education that fosters career success.

Creating unique learning opportunities Leverage our distinctive strengths, particularly in our service to veterans, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and passion for entrepreneurship and innovation, to impact our world in extraordinary ways.



The campaign, the most ambitious in Syracuse University’s history, has already raised more than $770 million—half of the goal. The University has also set its sights on a total of 125,000 unique donors participating—ultimately demonstrating significant support for and belief in Syracuse University’s position as a top international research university. In fact, the campaign has already attracted nearly 78,000 unique donors.

The Forever Orange Campaign is fortunate to have the unwavering and steadfast support of some of Syracuse University’s most accomplished and passionate alumni. Life Trustees Renée Schine Crown '50, H'84 and Daniel A. D'Aniello '68 have generously and graciously stepped up to lead the campaign as honorary co-chairs. And, serving as tri-chairs of the National Campaign Council are University Trustees and Board Vice Chairs Patricia Mautino ’64, G’66 and Michael Thonis ’72, and Life Trustee John Riley ’61.

Mautino, praising the hard work and tenacious planning that has brought Syracuse University to this moment, says this is the perfect time to initiate this campaign as tangible momentum can be felt all around the University and beyond. “Our alumni community is more engaged than ever before. They believe in Chancellor Syverud’s vision, and they want to be a part of the exciting work currently underway and actively support what’s ahead for Syracuse University,” says Mautino. “My colleagues on the Board of Trustees and I are ready to provide our support—both financially and as campaign ambassadors—to help the University achieve this transformative goal: Forever Orange.”

Among the thousands of donors who have already made substantial gifts are the following:

In addition to the aforementioned gifts, this past Tuesday and Wednesday, the University raised more than $2.5 million from 6,200 donors who participated in “Boost the ’Cuse: 44 Hours for Syracuse University,” a marathon of giving that benefits all areas of the University.

“Our donors, supporters, friends and fans are rallying behind the powerful vision for Syracuse University’s future,” says Matt Ter Molen, senior vice president and chief advancement officer. “Following our record-breaking fundraising year, we are certain our Orange community is confident in the direction the University is headed and eager to partner with us to accelerate Syracuse University’s path forward. We are thankful for the many donors who have already pledged their support and look forward to sharing the Syracuse story with others who want to be engaged.”

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what’s possible.

About Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University

Syracuse University’s powerful network is Forever Orange. Fueled by 150 years of fearless firsts, together we can harness our momentum to build upon academic excellence, transform the student experience and expand unique opportunities for learning and growth. We owe it to the next generation of inquirers, innovators, dreamers and entrepreneurs. Forever Orange will engage thousands of supporters. Whether you already know and love Syracuse University or are just discovering how you can fuel our bold aspirations and game-changing initiatives, you are Forever Orange. Syracuse is and will remain a unique blend of innovation and tradition, of heightened expectations and reduced barriers, of innovative research and meaningful service by and for our students, our faculty, our community and the world. For more information, visit foreverorange.syr.edu.

