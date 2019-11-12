LAX Bans Rideshare Curb Pickup and Introduces LAX-it, Increasing Risk of Potential Harm

The introduction of the LAX-it pickup lot creates the risk of harm, including auto accidents and pedestrian accidents.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAX has banned curbside pick-up for rideshare and taxi companies and created a new pickup location – the LAX-it lot. LAX-it (pronounced LA-exit) opened on October 29, 2019. The introduction of this separate rideshare app and taxi pickup location was meant to facilitate the process of travelers accessing their taxi or rideshare app vehicles, while easing traffic around the arrival terminals. The LAX-it lot is located near Terminal 1. Although travelers have the option to walk to the pickup lot, they can also use the LAX-it shuttles; there are multiple stops conveniently located near each terminal.The LAX-it lot has restrooms, food trucks, and convenient charging stations; it seems like the airport thought of everything. However, since the change has been implemented and the lot has been opened, there have been many complaints surrounding a few issues, including the confusion stemming from the new system, the crowds, and the long wait times. There have also been allegations claiming that the lot is simply too small to accommodate all travelers, all rideshare drivers, and all taxi drivers.The Problem with the ChangeThe first couple of days after the implementation of the ban and LAX-it were, undoubtedly, chaotic. Travelers were waiting to get a ride out of the lot for hours. The crowds were overwhelming – so much that the airport actually had to work towards increasing the available space for pickups (space has now doubled just some time after the lot’s opening). With irritated drivers sitting in traffic without actually getting paid for their time and tired travelers frantically trying to get a ride home, incidents are prone to arise.Farid Yaghoubtil, personal injury attorney at Downtown L.A. Law Group , believes that it is just a matter of time before the chaos at LAX-it results in actual harm to innocent parties.“When you pack vehicles and pedestrians into a small space, even the smallest mistake could result in a tragic accident. Car accidents will be common in the lot. Cars are constantly pulling into and away from the curb. Considering how busy the lot has been and will likely continue to be, there is bound to be at least a few incidents per week.The high pedestrian activity in the lot can result in devastating injuries. What if a car pulls into the curb and fails to stop, driving into waiting pedestrians? The risk is present, and airport officials must do everything within their reach to keep all parties safe and reduce their liability in the case of accidents,” says Mr. Yaghoubtil.In addition to car and pedestrian accidents, innocent parties could also be harmed in many other ways. They could suffer assault, battery, and even harassment from fellow travelers (as well as drivers, airport employees, rideshare company representatives, and unaffiliated parties that wander into the lot). They could also suffer slips, trips, and falls if they decide to walk to the lot. They could also suffer these incidents while getting on and off the airport shuttles. There is no doubt that travelers and drivers could be harmed. Depending on specific details surrounding each incident, LAX might even be liable (or partially liable).About DTLA Law Group Downtown L.A. Law Group is a personal injury law firm located in East Hollywood in the Los Angeles area. The attorneys at Downtown L.A. Law Group are dedicated to representing all parties affected by personal injury accidents, always committed to ensuring that they recover the highest amount of compensation available for their claims.About LAX The Los Angeles International Airport serves Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. It is located in Westchester, a neighborhood located just 18 miles (southwest of) Downtown L.A. The airport is owned and operated by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), an L.A. County government agency. In 2018, the airport handled more than 87,534,000 passengers throughout the year; this made the airport the country’s second busiest and the world’s fourth busiest.



