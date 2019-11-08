The Pennant Group to Present at the 2019 Stephens Fall Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the 2019 Stephens Fall Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



Daniel Walker, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jenn Freeman, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, will review the company's operations, growth strategy and related information.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, December 13, 2019.



About Pennant



The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 63 home health and hospice agencies and 52 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www. pennantgroup.com .

CONTACT: The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, ir@pennantservices.com

