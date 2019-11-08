Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Levels of Total Assets, Loans, Deposits and Stockholders’ Equity - Acquisition of Chinatown Federal Savings Bank Closes

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter and Fiscal Year Performance Highlights

MINEOLA, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, highlighted by record levels of total assets, total loans, total deposits, stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $1.4 million or $0.32 per diluted common share, versus $1.7 million or $0.50 per diluted common share from the comparable year ago period, representing a decrease of $328 thousand or 18.9%.

The decline in net income recorded in the third quarter of 2019 resulted from a $2.0 million increase in operating expenses resulting from growth in compensation and benefits (up $1.1 million), occupancy and equipment (up $366 thousand) and merger-related expenses (up $471 thousand) coupled with an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate to 32.4% from 24.3% a year ago. Partially offsetting these negative trends were an improvement in net interest income (up $1.2 million) and a $570 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses in 2019 versus the third quarter of 2018. An increase in average interest-earning assets of $168.4 million (27.7%) resulting from growth in average total loans of $127.8 million, or 22.9%, coupled with a 24 basis point increase in the average loan portfolio yield to 5.38% in the third calendar quarter of 2019, accounted for the year-over-year improvement in net interest income.

Excluding merger-related charges recorded in the third quarter of 2019, core (non-GAAP) operating net income was $1.8 million or $0.43 per diluted common share, down $18 thousand or 1.0% versus 2018. Third quarter returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity, excluding merger-related charges in each period, were 0.89% and 10.11%, respectively in 2019, versus 1.15% and 14.51% a year ago.

Earnings Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported record GAAP net income of $8.1 million or $2.06 per diluted common share versus $4.6 million or $1.36 per diluted common share a year ago.

The improvement in earnings in 2019 resulted from significant increases in net interest income (up $4.1 million) and non-interest income (up $2.0 million) and a $1.0 million reduction in the provision for loan losses. Partially offsetting the foregoing positive factors was an increase in operating expenses (up $4.0 million), principally the result of growth in staff and facilities to support the Company’s continued expansion and merger-related charges in connection with the CFSB acquisition.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “I am very pleased to report that we completed our acquisition of Chinatown Federal Savings Bank during the third quarter and we also seamlessly converted their core operating system to our Fiserv platform within 30 days of closing. We are excited about the potential for our three new branch locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn and have been actively marketing the full suite of Hanover products to members of these communities. We also continued our strong operating momentum in the third calendar quarter of 2019 by staying focused on our core loan generation strategy which continues to result in excellent annual portfolio growth. As I noted last quarter, we continue to generate non-interest income through sales of high quality performing loans, though at a lesser rate than in the previous quarters as we elected to retain more of our loan originations in portfolio. Improved deposit growth during the third calendar quarter of 2019, in large part due to the continued success of our new Flushing branch coupled with deposits acquired from CFSB, allowed us to again retain a greater portion of our new loan production on the Company’s balance sheet.

Mr. Puorro also noted, “Growth in shareholder value is our number one priority at Hanover Bancorp. This hallmark of our success continues to be reflected by robust growth in tangible book value per share which increased by $1.78, or 11.8%, to $16.92 per share at September 30, 2019 versus the comparable year ago date.”

Excluding merger-related and other non-recurring charges of $856 thousand, the Company reported record core operating net income of $8.7 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 55.0% from core operating net income of $5.6 million in the prior year period. Core operating earnings per diluted common share were $2.22 and $1.66 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Balance Sheet Growth

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Chinatown Federal Savings Bank. Total assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to a record $848.8 million, an increase of 30.6% from the comparable 2018 date. The year-over-year balance sheet growth was funded by growth in total deposits (up $184.1 million) and stockholders’ equity (up $17.7 million).

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 increased by 39.5% to a record $650.3 million when compared to September 30, 2018, the result of significant growth in core (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) deposits (up $89.7 million). Management also continues to utilize its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing capacity to enhance both the Bank’s liquidity position and its interest rate risk profile. FHLB borrowings are used selectively to supplement management’s ongoing effort to build low cost core deposit balances through relationship banking at each of its branch locations. Total borrowings at September 30, 2019 were $100.7 million with a weighted average rate and term of 1.88% and 15 months, respectively. At September 30, 2019, the Bank had $36.7 million of additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $17.7 million to $72.0 million at September 30, 2019 from the comparable 2018 date resulting in an 11.8% increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $16.92 at September 30, 2019. The Company’s executive management team and Board of Directors remain focused on continued enhancement of shareholder value through prudent asset growth, effective expense management and the development of long-term customer relationships in its primary markets. Insiders have made significant investments of their own capital into Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Insider ownership represented approximately 28% of total shares outstanding at September 30, 2019.

The Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from 1.84% a year ago and declined from 2.16% on a linked quarter basis. Partially offsetting the increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the September 2018 quarter was a nine basis point improvement in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.05% during the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by higher average loan yields (up 24 basis points in 2019) resulting in part from a continued shift in the loan portfolio mix to a reduced reliance on lower-yielding multi-family credits in 2019.

Strong Loan Portfolio and Excellent Asset Quality

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, the Bank’s loan portfolio, net of sales, grew by $161.1 million, or 28.8%, with the growth due to a combination of organic growth and loans acquired in the CFSB transaction. Organic loan growth was concentrated primarily in adjustable-rate two-to-four family residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products with shorter average durations, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past year, originations of our niche adjustable-rate residential product amounted to $247 million with an average loan balance of approximately $546 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $464.6 million, with an average loan balance of $407 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $248.0 million at September 30, 2019, with an average loan balance of $694 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 52%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 265% of capital at September 30, 2019 versus 240% of capital at the comparable 2018 date.

Through its significant asset generation capabilities, the Bank has been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company sold $25.8 million in performing loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $818 thousand versus gains of $918 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and gains of $878 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, the Company sold $196.1 million in performing loans held-for-sale and recorded cumulative gains of $4.4 million.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios continue to remain strong and among the best in its peer group of community banks. At September 30, 2019, the Company reported $2.2 million in non-performing loans which represented 0.31% of total loans outstanding. During the third calendar quarter of 2019, the Bank did not record a provision for loan losses expense. The September 30, 2019 allowance for loan losses balance was $7.1 million versus $6.5 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.99% at September 30, 2019 versus 1.16% at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total originated loans was 1.13% at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin declined to 3.24% during the third calendar quarter of 2019, versus 3.33% in the comparable 2018 quarter but expanded from 3.19% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The nine basis point decrease in the Bank’s net interest margin versus 2018 was primarily attributable to a 30 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-bearing liabilities to 2.14% from 1.84% a year ago. The higher cost of funds in 2019 was the result of significant competition for deposits in the Company’s market area, principally for certificates of deposit, accompanied by a shift in the Company’s deposit mix to a greater concentration of high yield money market accounts. Also contributing to margin compression in the third quarter was an increase in lower-yielding average interest-bearing cash on the balance sheet (up $40.8 million) resulting from a combination of loan sales, deposits generated at the new Flushing branch and liquidity from the CFSB acquisition. Partially offsetting the negative impact of the foregoing factors, the average rate on total interest-earning assets improved by nine basis points to 5.05% in the third quarter of 2019 versus the comparable 2018 period. This improvement in yield was largely the result of a 24 basis point increase in the average loan yield to 5.38% in 2019. Year-over-year growth in average core deposits versus the quarter ended September 30, 2018, coupled with an increase in average stockholders’ equity (up $20.9 million), partially mitigated the higher cost of funds in the third quarter.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s GAAP operating efficiency ratio was 71.3% in the third calendar quarter of 2019 versus 52.5% a year ago. The third quarter 2019 core operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger-related charges, was 63.4%.

Management Departures

Separately, the Company also announced that Messrs. Kenneth Sapanski and Robert Marrali, Chief Credit Officer and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank, respectively, are no longer with the Bank.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com .

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures of the Company’s core operating earnings, core net interest margin, core returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and core operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of core operating net income, core net interest income, core net interest margin and core operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

Investor and Press Contact:

Brian K. Finneran

Chief Financial Officer

(516) 548-8500





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,831 $ 56,571 $ 57,096 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 911 902 185 Investments-held to maturity 12,030 12,299 12,931 Loans held for sale - - 2,660 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 720,442 617,477 559,380 Less: allowance for loan losses (7,143 ) (7,143 ) (6,493 ) Loans, net 713,299 610,334 552,887 Goodwill 1,482 - - Premises & fixed assets 14,406 14,409 13,843 Other assets 18,877 10,245 10,361 Assets $ 848,836 $ 704,760 $ 649,963 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 264,772 $ 210,179 $ 175,087 Time deposits 385,514 306,159 291,072 Total deposits 650,286 516,338 466,159 Borrowings 100,745 104,245 109,518 Note payable 14,981 14,980 14,978 Other liabilities 10,874 3,074 5,078 Liabilities 776,886 638,637 595,733 Stockholders' equity 71,950 66,123 54,230 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 848,836 $ 704,760 $ 649,963





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Interest income $ 9,888 $ 7,598 $ 34,497 $ 26,724 Interest expense 3,559 2,495 12,076 8,420 Net interest income 6,329 5,103 22,421 18,304 Provision for loan losses - 570 650 1,698 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,329 4,533 21,771 16,606 Loan fees and service charges 39 48 186 163 Service charges on deposit accounts 31 11 64 34 Gain on sale of investments - - - 20 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 818 878 4,361 2,461 Other operating income 33 - 159 55 Non-interest income 921 937 4,770 2,733 Compensation and benefits 2,813 1,730 9,041 6,550 Occupancy and equipment 940 574 2,835 2,222 Data processing 235 125 662 489 Marketing and advertising 112 134 487 370 Professional fees 210 272 775 1,109 Other operating expenses 288 240 1,231 1,043 Non-interest expense 4,598 3,075 15,031 11,783 Income before income taxes 2,652 2,395 11,510 7,556 Income tax expense 858 583 2,819 1,950 Core operating net income (1) 1,794 1,812 8,691 5,606 Merger-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of tax 384 74 606 129 Non-recurring tax expense - - - 876 Net income $ 1,410 $ 1,738 $ 8,085 $ 4,601 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 2.10 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 2.06 $ 1.36 Basic earnings per share - Core $ 0.44 $ 0.54 $ 2.25 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per share - Core $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 2.22 $ 1.66 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (1) Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Interest income $ 9,888 $ 8,444 $ 7,983 $ 8,182 $ 7,598 Interest expense 3,559 3,096 2,764 2,657 2,495 Net interest income 6,329 5,348 5,219 5,525 5,103 Provision for loan losses - 225 200 225 570 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,329 5,123 5,019 5,300 4,533 Loan fees and service charges 39 57 37 53 48 Service charges on deposit accounts 31 12 11 10 11 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 818 918 1,367 1,258 878 Other operating income 33 37 48 41 - Non-interest income 921 1,024 1,463 1,362 937 Compensation and benefits 2,813 2,134 2,119 1,975 1,730 Occupancy and equipment 940 682 613 600 574 Data processing 235 176 133 118 125 Marketing and advertising 112 108 109 158 134 Professional fees 210 205 151 209 272 Other operating expenses 288 385 265 293 240 Non-interest expense 4,598 3,690 3,390 3,353 3,075 Income before income taxes 2,652 2,457 3,092 3,309 2,395 Income tax expense 858 413 754 794 583 Core operating net income (1) 1,794 2,044 2,338 2,515 1,812 Merger-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of tax 384 33 - 189 74 Net income $ 1,410 $ 2,011 $ 2,338 $ 2,326 $ 1,738 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 0.50 Basic earnings per share - Core $ 0.44 $ 0.52 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per share - Core $ 0.43 $ 0.52 $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ 0.53 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (1) Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Asset quality: Allowance for loan losses $ 7,143 $ 7,143 $ 6,917 $ 6,717 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 0.99 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1) 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.19 % Non-performing loans $ 2,242 $ 634 $ - $ - Non-performing loans/total loans 0.31 % 0.10 % N/A N/A Non-performing loans/total assets 0.26 % 0.09 % N/A N/A Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 318.60 % 1126.66 % N/A N/A Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 83,423 $ 79,100 $ 76,833 $ 74,235 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.47 % 11.50 % 11.88 % 11.30 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.81 % 21.35 % 21.64 % 21.02 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 17.81 % 21.35 % 21.64 % 21.02 % Total risk based capital ratio 19.07 % 22.61 % 22.90 % 22.27 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 4,162,904 3,968,248 3,837,265 3,741,317 Stockholders' equity $ 71,950 $ 66,123 $ 63,442 $ 59,589 Book value per common share 17.28 16.66 16.53 15.93 Tangible common equity 70,442 66,123 63,442 59,589 Tangible book value per common share 16.92 16.66 16.53 15.93 (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation







HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.89 % (1 ) 1.15 % (3 ) 1.25 % (5 ) 0.99 % (7 ) Return on average equity 10.11 % (1 ) 14.51 % (3 ) 13.67 % (5 ) 12.05 % (7 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.05 % 4.96 % 5.07 % 4.84 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.14 % 1.84 % 2.07 % 1.72 % (8 ) Net interest rate spread (11) 2.91 % 3.12 % 3.00 % 3.12 % (8 ) Net interest margin (12) 3.24 % 3.33 % 3.30 % 3.32 % (8 ) Non-interest expense to average assets 2.28 % (2 ) 1.96 % (4 ) 2.15 % (6 ) 2.08 % (9 ) Operating efficiency ratio 63.42 % (2 ) 50.92 % (4 ) 55.28 % (6 ) 56.06 % (10 ) Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 776,087 $ 607,682 $ 680,413 $ 551,822 Interest-bearing liabilities 661,106 536,905 582,573 490,357 Loans 686,532 558,743 616,353 504,145 Deposits 600,100 446,397 508,329 409,151 Borrowings 116,823 122,052 120,376 106,991 (1) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax merger-related expense of $384,000. (2) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax merger-related expense of $568,000. (3) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax merger-related expense of $74,000. (4) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax merger-related expense of $97,000. (5) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax asset write down of $90,000 and merger-related expense of $516,000. (6) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax asset write down of $119,000 and merger-related expense of $737,000. (7) Calculation excludes the non-recurring deferred tax asset charge of $876,000, $55,000 after-tax debt restructuring charge, and $74,000 after-tax merger-related expense. (8) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax debt restructuring charge of $83,000. (9) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax asset merger-related expense of $97,000. (10) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax debt restructuring charge of $83,000 and pre-tax asset merger-related expense of $97,000. (11) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (12) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited,dollars in thousands, except share data) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 448,834 $ 418,646 $ 391,742 $ 376,742 Multifamily 139,685 127,558 129,225 126,851 Commercial real estate 108,302 50,757 47,243 46,196 Commercial & industrial 7,377 7,614 7,135 6,878 Home equity 15,739 12,404 8,600 9,433 Consumer 505 498 18 17 Total loans $ 720,442 $ 617,477 $ 583,963 $ 566,117 Sequential quarter growth rate 16.68 % 5.74 % 3.15 % 1.20 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 25,806 $ 40,135 $ 68,593 $ 61,574 Funding distribution: Demand $ 69,606 $ 41,174 $ 42,229 $ 42,667 N.O.W 53,564 42,237 35,446 33,009 Savings 39,548 18,336 20,520 27,786 Money market 102,054 108,432 102,664 82,298 Total core deposits 264,772 210,179 200,859 185,760 Time 385,514 306,159 271,823 280,843 Total deposits 650,286 516,338 472,682 466,603 Borrowings 100,745 104,245 115,745 104,100 Note payable 14,981 14,980 14,980 14,979 Total funding sources $ 766,012 $ 635,563 $ 603,407 $ 585,682 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits 25.94 % 9.24 % 1.30 % 0.10 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 40.72 % 40.71 % 42.49 % 39.81 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 10.70 % 7.97 % 8.93 % 9.14 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Net income, GAAP $ 1,410 $ 2,011 $ 2,338 $ 2,326 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger-related expense 384 33 - 99 Non-recurring asset writedown - - - 90 Core operating net income $ 1,794 $ 2,044 $ 2,338 $ 2,515 Three Months Ended 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Net-interest income, GAAP $ 6,329 $ 5,348 $ 5,219 $ 5,525 Adjustments: - - - - Core net interest income 6,329 5,348 5,219 5,525 Non-interest income, GAAP 921 1,024 1,463 1,362 Adjustments: - - - - Core non-interest income 921 1,024 1,463 1,362 Core total revenue $ 7,250 $ 6,372 $ 6,682 $ 6,887 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 5,166 $ 3,728 $ 3,390 $ 3,603 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses (568 ) (38 ) - (131 ) Non-recurring asset writedown - - - (119 ) Core operating expenses $ 4,598 $ 3,690 $ 3,390 $ 3,353 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 71.26 % 58.51 % 50.73 % 52.32 % Core operating efficiency ratio 63.42 % 57.91 % 50.73 % 48.69 % Three Months Ended 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 Net interest income / margin $ 6,329 3.24 % $ 5,348 3.19 % $ 5,219 3.36 % $ 5,525 3.42 % Adjustments: - 0.00 % - 0.00 % - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Core net interest income / margin $ 6,329 3.24 % $ 5,348 3.19 % $ 5,219 3.36 % $ 5,525 3.42 %





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 Net income, GAAP $ 8,085 $ 4,601 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 737 97 Non-recurring asset writedown 119 - Non-recurring debt restructuring charge - 83 Total adjustments, before income taxes 856 180 Adjustment for reported effective tax rate 250 51 Subtotal adjustments, after income taxes 606 129 Non-recurring deferred tax asset charge - 876 Total adjustments, after income taxes $ 606 $ 1,005 Core operating net income $ 8,691 $ 5,606 Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 Net-interest income, GAAP $ 22,421 $ 18,221 Adjustments: Non-recurring debt restructuring charge - 83 Core net interest income 22,421 18,304 Non-interest income, GAAP 4,770 2,733 Adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities available for sale - (20 ) Core non-interest income 4,770 2,713 Core total revenue $ 27,191 $ 21,017 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 15,887 $ 11,880 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses (737 ) (97 ) Non-recurring asset writedown (119 ) - Core Operating expenses $ 15,031 $ 11,783 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 58.43 % 56.75 % Core operating efficiency ratio 55.28 % 56.06 % Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 Net interest income / margin $ 22,421 3.30 % $ 18,221 3.30 % Non-recurring debt restructuring charge - 0.00 % 83 0.02 % Core net interest income / margin $ 22,421 3.30 % $ 18,304 3.32 %





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 686,532 $ 9,309 5.38 % $ 558,743 $ 7,236 5.14 % Investment securities 13,025 104 3.17 % 13,192 110 3.31 % Interest-earning cash 70,969 387 2.16 % 30,131 150 1.98 % FHLB stock and other investments 5,561 88 6.28 % 5,616 102 7.21 % Total interest-earning assets 776,087 9,888 5.05 % 607,682 7,598 4.96 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,953 3,397 Other assets 17,787 11,855 Total assets $ 798,827 $ 622,934 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits $ 186,960 $ 680 1.44 % $ 122,778 $ 413 1.33 % Time deposits 357,323 2,172 2.41 % 292,075 1,380 1.87 % Total savings and time deposits 544,283 2,852 2.08 % 414,853 1,793 1.71 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB advances 101,843 482 1.88 % 107,074 477 1.77 % Note payable 14,980 225 5.96 % 14,978 225 5.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 661,106 3,559 2.14 % 536,905 2,495 1.84 % Demand deposits 55,817 31,544 Other liabilities 11,475 4,944 Total liabilities 728,398 573,393 Stockholders' equity 70,429 49,541 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 798,827 $ 622,934 Net interest rate spread 2.91 % 3.12 % Net interest income/margin $ 6,329 3.24 % $ 5,103 3.33 %





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Core Net Interest Income Analysis For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest (1 ) Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: 0.00 0.00 Loans $ 616,353 $ 32,660 5.30 % $ 504,145 $ 25,466 5.05 % Investment securities 12,851 427 3.32 % 13,627 451 3.31 % Interest-earning cash 45,598 1,044 2.29 % 29,134 480 1.65 % FHLB stock and other investments 5,611 366 6.52 % 4,916 327 6.65 % Total interest-earning assets 680,413 34,497 5.07 % 551,822 26,724 4.84 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,320 2,834 Other assets 13,133 12,564 Total assets $ 697,866 $ 567,220 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W and money market deposits $ 160,073 $ 2,510 1.57 % $ 110,180 $ 1,265 1.15 % Time deposits 302,124 6,725 2.23 % 273,186 4,811 1.76 % Total savings and time deposits 462,197 9,235 2.00 % 383,366 6,076 1.58 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB advances 105,397 1,949 1.85 % 93,614 1,544 1.65 % Note payable 14,979 892 5.96 % 13,377 800 (1 ) 5.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 582,573 12,076 2.07 % 490,357 8,420 1.72 % Demand deposits 46,132 25,785 Other liabilities 5,573 4,533 Total liabilities 634,278 520,675 Stockholders' equity 63,588 46,545 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 567,220 Net interest rate spread 3.00 % 3.12 % Net interest income/margin $ 22,421 3.30 % $ 18,304 3.32 % Less: Tax Equivalent Adjustment $ - $ - Net Interest Income $ 22,421 $ 18,304 (1) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax debt restructuring charge of $83,000.



