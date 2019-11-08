Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares and operating partnership units. A cash dividend of $0.25 per common share and operating partnership unit was declared. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders and operating partnership unit holders of record on December 2, 2019.



In addition, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.4688 per Series H preferred share of beneficial interest, $0.4297 per Series I preferred share of beneficial interest, and $0.4563 per Series I-1 preferred unit of Preferred Limited Partnership Interest. Each of the cash dividends on these preferred shares and preferred units is payable on January 15, 2020 to shareholders and operating partnership unit holders of record on December 31, 2019.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com .

Contact

Kimberly A. Green, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or kim.green@washingtonprime.com



