ID Card production center estimated at over USD 243 million

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 8 - The Angolan Government invested USD 243 million in the construction and equipment of the Identity Card Production and Control Center, inaugurated Friday by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in the outskirts of Kilamba city, Luanda province.,

The information was provided by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, when speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the enterprise, underlining that it represents a “safe step” in the path of the inclusion of citizenship, through the attribution of the ID Card. Identity) to all Angolans.

With the inauguration of the center, the minister said conditions were in place to exceed 77 percent of the National Development Plan (PND) target by 2022.

The official noted that the ID, built-in electronic chip, can integrate other data such as: birth Certificate, tax ID numbers, social security and voter card.

Francisco Queirós stressed that ID can be an instrument of public security and criminal prevention, exemplifying that the National Police may have access to the ID Card and Criminal Record database through the Integrated Public Security Center system.

The new infrastructure, he added, also facilitates the integrated incorporation of birth registration, car ownership and property databases.

It paid attention to the training and maintenance of justice sector staff, aiming at the sustainability of new solutions for the future.

Mass Registration Campaign

The official informed that a massive population registration campaign was launched Friday 8, in Luanda, using the new technological potential. To this end, 91 itinerant brigades of civil registration were created, in a universe of 1.270 employees.

The Minister said that the teams are equipped with 500 birth-Certificates kits from communes across the country.

