Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call Them for Direct Access to The Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"What makes Arizona complicated for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma is their exposure to asbestos probably took place in another state. ” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Arizona to call them or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if the person with the lung cancer also had heavy or extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. Most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them to. In some to many instances the financial compensation for people like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars-especially for a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos in a navy ship's engine room or while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or upgrades at a shipyard. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "What makes Arizona complicated for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma is their exposure to asbestos probably took place in another state. Even if a person smoked cigarettes-if they now have lung cancer because of heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos they may still be able to receive compensation.



"To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma in Arizona and nationwide. We offer direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Arizona would call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona.

Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. Additionally, the Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate specializes in helping Navy Veterans exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.



