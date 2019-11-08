Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh “Warmaster” Barnett inks deal with Sespe Creek Launches Namesake Bourbon

Josh Barnett has entered into a partnership with California based distillery, Sespe Creek, to create a limited edition Warmaster brand Bourbon.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has entered into a partnership with California based distillery, Sespe Creek, creators of the award winning Warbringer Bourbon , to create a limited edition Warmaster brand Bourbon.Barnett is a well-known connoisseur of Whiskey products which led to Josh’s discovery of Sespe Creek’s Warbringer bourbon. That discovery spurred a relationship between Barnett and the craft distillery’s owner & distiller, David Brandt., PhD. Recognizing a fellow firebrand in Brandt, Josh eschewed larger brand endorsements to partner with Sespe Creek in creating a unique, premium bourbon worthy of the Warmaster seal. Ultimately they decided to create a barrel select, cask strength version of Sespe Creek's award-winning Warbringer mesquite smoked bourbon. Known for its big, smokey flavor and smooth, heavy texture - touted as "The Big Beast of Bourbon" - Warbringer provided the perfect foundation for Josh to fulfill his vision of an unforgettably beastly and delicious offering. Each barrel of Warmaster Edition is selected by Josh himself after extensive tasting of all barrels available at Sespe Creek.Josh is a world class athlete, having been named on multiple sports lists as one of the best fighters of all time. In addition to his UFC accolades, he has won the King of Pancrase open weight Championship, was the 2006 finalist in Pride, and the 2012 Strikeforce finalist. After his departure from the UFC, Barnett signed with Bellator MMA in 2019. His partnership with Sespe Creek adds yet another layer of excitement to an already accomplished career.“It's been a true pleasure working with Josh to make this unique special release. Josh's bourbon acumen is far beyond the ordinary, and he has selected an especially amazing barrel of Warbringer for the first run of his Warmaster Edition. This is undeniably a heavyweight bourbon, packing a powerful punch of mesquite smoke and rich, deep flavor that will keep you savoring each sip.", says David Brandt, owner and master distiller at Sespe Creek Distillery. The process of selecting the blend for the Warmaster Edition was a collaborative effort between David and Josh himself. “For this Whiskey to bare the name Warmaster, it had to live up to the same elements as I do: Strong, intense, complex, and packing a punch. This is something for the bold ones.” , stated Barnett.The Warmaster Edition will be available online at warbringerbourbon.com later this year and at select retailers in 2020.



