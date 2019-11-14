Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is Now Appealing to A Navy Veteran or Person with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Arkansas and To Call For Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and we would like to do everything possible to help you get compensated. ” — Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in Arkansas with lung cancer to call us at 800-714-0303 if they had heavy or extreme exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work. What people like this do not realize is the asbestos trust funds were set up for people we asbestos exposure lung cancer as well as mesothelioma. We are advocates for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and we would like to do everything possible to help you get compensated.

"The only catch is the person must be able to prove their exposure to asbestos. However, for a Navy Veteran this is not hard to do as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303. Arkansas. https://Arkansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arkansas the Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma as the Advocate would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff or anywhere in Arkansas

Individuals in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as a auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. Additionally, we help veterans exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arkansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.







