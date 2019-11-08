Woodside Hotel Group Implements Visiting Media’s TrueTour™ Selling Technology Across Full Portfolio of Hotels

Woodside Hotel Group, the preeminent operator of distinguished, independent hotels, restaurants and spas in California, has officially launched Visiting Media’s TrueTour™ Immersive Selling Technology across their complete portfolio of hotels. Each property now leverages one-of-a-kind, bespoke 360°/3D sales technology to showcase their unique character and charm.

Menlo Park, CA and Portland, OR, USA, Nov. 08, 2019 -- Woodside Hotel Group, the preeminent operator of distinguished, independent hotels, restaurants and spas in California, manages a portfolio of ten hotels and eleven restaurants from the Carmel Valley to Calistoga. To showcase each of their properties' offerings, TrueTour's sales and marketing platform was customized to fit each property's needs, syndicating every TrueTour to one single corporate hub. With this expansion of immersive technology across their company, Woodside Hotel Group becomes one of the first management companies leading the charge in standardizing immersive sales and marketing technology throughout their entire portfolio.

From Bodega Bay Lodge on the scenic Northern California Coast, to Harvest Inn in the heart of Napa Valley, to the Stanford Park Hotel, an oasis in Silicon Valley, each property exemplifies the outstanding hospitality people come to expect when visiting these world-famous regions. TrueTour’s selling technology gives each of these properties the ability to shine. These properties get to share customized immersive experiences which can transport any viewer with an internet connection virtually on property in an instant. TrueTour is designed to increase group, event and transient ROI many times over via expedited booking speeds and salesperson efficiency at scale.

“We’ve been incredibly happy working with Visiting Media on this large-scale rollout of TrueTour," says Josh Hogan, VP Sales, Marketing & Revenue Management, Woodside Hotel Group. "From the sales and communication process, to the integration into our direct retail channels, to the incredible quality of our visuals working seamlessly with the technology itself. Any technology we use at our properties must match the excellence of our property experience. TrueTour reflects our high standards and fits seamlessly into our overall brand. We can communicate in a whole new way with our leisure and event customers, and we’ve seen an increase in selling speed and sales efficiency as a result.”

Ben Powers, VP of Sales, Hotel & Resort Division for Visiting Media, was key to launching this program with Woodside Hotels. “Woodside is one of a limited number of brands who have committed to elevating their sales and marketing to meet the 21st-century customer where they are. We’re looking forward to seeing their sales increase and their marketing power elevate with the standardization of TrueTour across their portfolio. This new way of immersive selling is the next step in the digital revolution of event and leisure selling, and Woodside Hotel Group is ahead of the pack.”



For more information about Visiting Media’s TrueTour technology, contact sales@visitingmedia.com or visit their website: www.visitingmedia.com.



About Visiting Media: Visiting Media is a technology and immersive content production company dedicated to delivering the world’s best visual selling tools to inspire, describe, promote and convey our customers’ spaces as early as possible in the buying cycle. We build innovative and powerful, yet simple solutions that deliver both traditional and immersive (360°, 3D, virtual reality) content and focus on making selling easier, pragmatic and more joyful. Our products immediately increase conversions, selling speed, sales team efficiency and actionable data collection. (www.visitingmedia.com)



About Woodside Hotel Group: Woodside Hotel Group is the preeminent operator of distinguished, independent hotels, restaurants and spas in California. Woodside manages a portfolio of ten hotels and eleven restaurants from the Carmel Valley up to Calistoga and operates more #1 rated hotels (per TripAdvisor) than any other company in California; including the top-rated hotels in San Francisco (Hotel Drisco), Monterey (Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa), and Menlo Park (Stanford Park Hotel). Woodside is a multi-generational family business comprised of dedicated and passionate associates who take great pride in delivering authentic hospitality in renowned destinations. Embracing the independent and entrepreneurial spirit of the company's founding, Woodside delivers service that is warm and engaging, hotels that are distinguished, and experiences that are authentically local. For more information, please visit: www.woodsidehotelgroup.com.



