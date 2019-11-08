AXT, Inc. to Participate in the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, and Leslie Green, investor relations, will participate in the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, 2019. No webcast has been made available for this event. Those interested in AXT can learn more on the company’s website at www.axt.com.



About AXT, Inc.

AXT designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge) through its manufacturing facilities in Beijing, China. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. The company’s substrate products are used primarily in lighting display applications, wireless communications, fiber optic communications and solar cell applications. Its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) process technology for manufacturing semiconductor substrates provides significant benefits over other methods and enabled AXT to become a leading manufacturer of such substrates. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts:

Gary L. Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 683-5900

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

(650) 312-9060



