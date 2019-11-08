SoldierStrong Announces 2019 SoldierScholar Recipients

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering on its commitment to assist soldiers in taking an academic step into their future by filling in voids left by the Post-9/11 GI bill, the national nonprofit organization SoldierStrong announced the 2019 recipients of its scholarship initiative, SoldierScholar, today.



“SoldierStrong realized early on that education offers some of the best opportunities to members of the military once they return home from abroad,” said SoldierStrong co-founder Chris Meek. “SoldierStrong understands that there are, and always will be, more steps forward that need to be taken in making education more accessible for soldiers. It is an honor to support soldiers in such endeavors.”

The annual scholarships are available to veterans who fought in the recent War on Terror.

SoldierStrong, which also provides revolutionary medical technologies to help injured veterans lead full lives, launched SoldierScholar in 2012 and has awarded more than $500,000 since then. This year’s recipients include:

Philip DeTurck, Global Policy and Security, Georgetown University

Philip DeTurck graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy as a naval officer with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a minor in Chinese. DeTurck was selected as the first-ever student to work as an intelligence analyst for the Defense Attaché Office at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. DeTurck hopes to continue in a specialized study of global politics and security at Georgetown University.

Jessica Evans, Civil Engineering Technology, Old Dominion University

Jessica Evans served in the Army National Guard from 2009 to 2015 and served in Iraq in 2011 as a part of Operation New Dawn. Evans is working on a dual degree and is expected to graduate from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology in 2020.

Daniel Cordial, Public Administration, Syracuse University

Daniel Cordial served in the U.S. Army from 2006-2011, earning the rank of sergeant. Cordial mobilized twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom and again in Operation New Dawn. He is currently enrolled in the Executive Master of Public Administration program at Syracuse University with a focus on international and national security policy and is expected to graduate in May 2020.

Edrena Roberts, Applied Intelligence, Georgetown University

Edrena Roberts has served in the U.S. Army for 16 years. Roberts has a bachelor’s degree in international relations and was accepted into Georgetown University’s Master of Professional Studies in Applied Intelligence. With her degree from Georgetown, Roberts hopes to someday work for the FBI as an analyst.

“Receiving a SoldierScholar scholarship gives me incredible peace of mind,” Roberts said. “This scholarship will help me accomplish my short-term goal of obtaining my graduate degree, help me continue to serve my country with the FBI and will offer me financial stability in the years to come. Education is critical to success and this scholarship helps me make my success a reality.”

To learn more about the SoldierScholar initiative or to donate, please visit https://www.soldierstrong.org/scholarship .

CONTACT: CHRISTINA STROBACK

(319)-936-9300



