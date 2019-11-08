Endeavors Breaks Ground on First of its kind Veteran Wellness Center

Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center & Cohen Clinic to open Fall 2020 in San Antonio, TX

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State and local officials joined leaders of Endeavors and the Cohen Veterans Network to break ground today on a new Veteran Wellness Center, the first of its kind in Texas and a new location for the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

The Wellness Center will offer comprehensive integrated health services to support the daily wellness choices of any era Veteran and their families. The Center will also house the expansion of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic to continue caring for post 9/11 Veterans and their families.

Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO welcomed Senator Donna Campbell, Dr. Anthony Hassan, Jason Puchot and Endeavors leadership, among others, to the site of the new Veteran Wellness Center and Cohen Clinic. “We are excited to offer low cost wellness services under one roof to Veterans in the San Antonio community,” Allman said.

The groundbreaking took place on the lot adjacent to the headquarters showcasing Endeavors campus expansion. The Veteran Wellness Center will cost $5 million to build along with an additional $1.7 million in renovations for the new Military Family Clinic facility. Completion is scheduled for Fall 2020. The Project Architect is RVK Group and F.A. Nunnelly is the General Contractor along with Pape-Dawson Engineers, MEP Engineering, and Lundy & Franke Engineering.

“Endeavors is tackling the issue of Veteran suicide. We have a crisis and progress will be made on that pressing matter,” Senator Campbell said. "I know that (Endeavors) is going to be there and continue to be the leader in that battle. We have got to establish hope. When hope is gone, where do they turn? This will be a Center to help our Veterans." Suicide prevention is a priority for the Wellness Center. "The Veterans Wellness Center will offer services that are supported by the 6 principles of wellness. Veterans continue to die by suicide more often than their non-Veteran peers the Wellness Center will allow for Veterans and their families to have increased access to integrated health, dental, mental health and holistic activities which can save lives by improving quality of life, said Dr. Jill Palmer, Senior Director of Clinic Operations. “The Veterans Wellness Center is Endeavors way of igniting the community to decrease suicide,” said Dr. Jill Palmer, Senior Director of Clinic Operations.

“I am proud to say the Network has delivered on our promise and so has the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, here in San Antonio,” said Dr. Anthony Hassan, Cohen Veteran Network President & CEO. “Locally you have treated more than 2,300 clients since Spring 2016.” The clinic is one of 14 locations in the Cohen Veterans Network. While 46% of the clinic’s client base are Veterans, 54% represent military families served by the clinic.

Texas has the second largest population of Veterans of any state in the U.S. It is estimated that by 2020, Texas will pass the state of California’s Veteran population. “As a 28 year Veteran myself, one of the many things that attracted me to Endeavors was the incredible support and services we provide Veterans and their families in need. The Wellness Center represents a first in Texas to provide integrated wellness services to those who have sacrificed so much already and I am privileged and honored to be a part of it,” said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer.

The target population for the Wellness Center is any era Veteran and their families. Services will include long-term therapy, medication management, primary care, dental services, physical therapy and occupational therapy, nutritional services, massage, acupuncture, yoga & tai chi among others.

“We are very excited to be able to offer these expanded services to our clients. Referring our clients to quality mind, body, spirit set of services will allow the Veterans we serve the opportunity to achieve complete health and wellness,” said Annie Erickson Senior Director of Community and Veteran Services.



About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

About The Cohen Veterans Network

The Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, with a goal to build a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and their families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN.

