Alaska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Alaska To Call For Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

ANCHORAGE , ALASKA, USA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is on a mission to see to it that a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alaska receives the best possible financial compensation settlement. The problem is most Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer are not aware their lung cancer could be attributable to asbestos exposure. They also do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-just like for people with mesothelioma.

If a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Alaska also had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or while serving in the navy, they are urged to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

The Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Alaska or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303-if the person with lung cancer had easy to document exposure to asbestos. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"The attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide-and these amazing lawyers work overtime for their clients-as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303."

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to help people with asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, off shore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Alaska.USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include:Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine,Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen to people in Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.



