Mass media ministry to work on journalists enhancement

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 8 - The minister of Mass Media, Nuno dos Anjos Caldas Albino, promised Friday, in Luanda, to do an intensive work with the public agencies and, especially, with the journalists' union, in order to try to value the class.,

Speaking to the press at the end of the visit by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the Angolan Public Television Production Center, in the urban district of Camama, the minister stressed that this work will also be extended to liberal organs and professional associations.

As I said, the media should continue to strive for better quality of information content to ensure a democratic state and freedom of expression.

According to the minister, the Government intends to carry out a program of restructuring and modernization of TPA, in order to give another quality of image and dignity to this television station.

In his turn, the TPA CEO, Francisco Mendes said that following the visit by the Head of State, the next step will be the delivery to the Head of State of a memorandum with the budget on actions for the modernization of this body.

He said that this package will also include the migration from analog to digital system, so that within a year, TPA can transmit on the High Definition (HD) system.

He said that the day-to-day difficulties of TPA's current facilities on Ho Chi Minh Avenue will also be included in the memorandum.

