CDC findings mark a breakthrough in investigation of lung injury associated with vaping

Statement from Scott J. Becker, executive director, Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL)

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Test results announced today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mark a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or vaping.



“Laboratory scientists testing samples of lung fluid from 29 patients found vitamin E acetate present in all samples. These results provide direct evidence of this toxin at the primary site of injury within the lungs. They also complement tests conducted by the Food and Drug Administration and state public health laboratories that identified vitamin E acetate in e-cigarette or vaping products.

“While this is a big step in helping us understand what may be causing these injuries, these findings do not rule out the potential for other compounds or ingredients as contributing factors. There may be more than one cause of the outbreak.

“APHL applauds state public health laboratories, CDC, FDA and partners including the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists for their extraordinary collaboration and tireless and innovative work.

“This has been a complex investigation, and the work continues. But good science takes time, and public health laboratory work is critical to helping solve this important health challenge and stopping the outbreak.”

# # #

Contact: Michelle Forman, 240-485-2793, michelle.forman@aphl.org David Fouse, 240-485-3848, david.fouse@aphl.org



