Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Launches New Video Series

“Making Waves” Receives 2019 IMPACT Award

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced a new video series, showcasing how Pepperdine Graziadio alumni and students are making a positive impact on their communities, industries, and the world.

The series, which received the 2019 IMPACT Award for the Best Use of Video – Theme/Creativity at the 2019 impactSHOW conference, can be viewed here. The annual IMPACT Awards given by the Internet Marketing Association, exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of Internet marketing across every business segment.

In the first videos in the series Making Waves: A Graziadio Original Series, alumni and students reflect on their personal and professional journeys. Each video describes how their graduate school experience influenced their individual purpose, business acumen, and leadership skills to support their career growth and success.

In one video president and chief operating officer at Lawry’s Restaurants Tiffany Stith, the first non-family member and first woman to hold that role, observes, “What I learned at Graziadio helped me speak the language of business to open some of those doors, whether that was dealing with the board of directors or really articulating a strategy for the organization.” In another video, head of Village Christian School Tom Konjoyan reflects, “When I think about my purpose, I always go back to the idea that, ‘To whom much has been given, much is expected’…(Y)ou get one chance to really impact this world, so I need to take everything that I can do to really make a difference and really make it better.”

“The video series demonstrates how the Graziadio community breaks the traditional business mold and how our individuals create waves that influence positive change,” said Hillary Doran, associate director of marketing, who envisioned and produced the series. According to Doran, additional videos will be added to the site over the next year and will include more members of the Graziadio community, such as faculty.

Founded in 1969, Pepperdine Graziadio recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Graziadio School was recently ranked #61 Best Business School by Forbes, #21 Best Online MBA by US News and World Report, #19 Global Executive MBA by CEO Magazine, #16 in Global Entrepreneurship by Bloomberg Businessweek, and #9 MBA by Pitchbook.

About the Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Alex Forero Pepperdine Graziadio Business School 818-702-1423 alex.forero@pepperdine.edu



