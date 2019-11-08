Zephyr Real Estate Sponsors Potrero Festival

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last weekend was the 30 th Annual Potrero Hill Festival , sponsored in part by Zephyr Real Estate and several agents. The community celebration included more than 100 artists and artisans, musicians, historians, entertainers, rides, food and libation vendors and activities for all ages. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House , also known as NABE.



Zephyr agents Jenise Breaker, Damon Knox, Melinda Lee, Ted O'Connell and Wendy Watkins were on hand at their booth complete with raffle prizes and Halloween decorations. Wendy Watkins , a Potrero Hill resident and 11-year Zephyr agent, spear-headed the crew. “I absolutely love this neighborhood for its great weather, stunning views and friendly neighbors,” she remarked. “Supporting NABE is a rewarding and fulfilling effort as well, and I’m grateful to my colleagues for staffing our booth and sharing in the festivities.”

NABE is a multi-purpose, multi-generational and multi-cultural community center that has been in operation for over a century. Its express purpose is to help children, youth and seniors overcome potential risks from educational deficits, violence and hunger. A safe, turf-free location, NABE provides community members with a place for healing, education, entertainment and inspiration. It is open to all of San Francisco with a geographical focus on Potrero Hill, Visitacion Valley and Bay View Hunters Point.

Some of the programs offered through NABE are Head Start, Summer in the City, Experiment in Diversity, Save Our Schools, Senior Development and Adaptive Program, Senior Nutrition Program and Good Faith Employment Program. NABE is an invaluable community resource that offers after-school and summer education programs and programs for developmentally-disabled adults.

Potrero Hill has the feel of a small-town community but is packed with excellent restaurants, lounges and shops. The neighborhood is also marked by an abundance of green space including Jackson Playground, McKinley Park and the Potrero Hill Recreation Center.

Wendy Watkins works from Zephyr’s Potrero Hill office and may be reached at wendywatkins@zephyrre.com or 415.367.5997. She and her black Pomeranian, Roxy, may often be seen around the neighborhood.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

