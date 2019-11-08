Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on November 22, 2019, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2909. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2019, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21931576.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 22, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear banners, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Contact: Scott Humphrey Interim Chief Financial Officer (205) 912-7225



