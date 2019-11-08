Application Virtualization Market Insights & Projections, 2014-2024 - World Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Virtualization Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Technology, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User Component, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application virtualization market was valued at $2 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% to reach $4 billion by 2024, owing to the huge demand for alternative application installation processes.



Several enterprises have started implementing application virtualization as it offers better speed, efficiency and operational cost improvement. Features, such as security enhancement, reduction in administration costs, easy migration of operating systems and eliminating compatibility issues, are further supporting the growth of the global application virtualization market.



The global application virtualization market can be segmented based on component, technology, deployment model, organization size, end-user Component and region.



Based on components, the market can be bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global application virtualization market, as the number of applications in various Components is increasing, thereby contributing to the growing demand for the services segment.



Application virtualization caters to various end-user Components such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecom, government, education and others. Owing to increasing number of digital services, such as net banking, phone banking, UPI payment applications, among others, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Component holds the majority share in the market.



In terms of deployment model, the market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud, of which private cloud segment is likely to witness the fastest growth owing to growing need for highly secured data with centralized storage infrastructure.



Regionally, the market for application virtualization is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America dominated the global application virtualization market and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well on account of presence of major IT players in the region and growing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the US and Canada.



Major players operating in the application virtualization market include VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Symantec Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Google Inc., SAP SE, Dell Inc., etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Microsoft acquired FSlogix in order to extend its virtualization capabilities and offer an improved experience to the Microsoft 365 customers.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global application virtualization market size.

To classify and forecast the global application virtualization market based on component, technology, deployment model, organization size, end-user Component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global application virtualization market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global application virtualization market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global application virtualization market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global application virtualization market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Awareness of Application Virtualization

4.2. Challenges Faced & Unmet Needs



5. Global Application Virtualization Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.2. By Technology (Object isolation, Driver isolation, File I/O Redirection, Service Isolation, Component Object Isolation and Others)

5.2.3. By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud)

5.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)

5.2.5. By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Education and Others)

5.2.6. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Application Virtualization Market Outlook



7. Europe Application Virtualization Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Application Virtualization Market Outlook



9. South America Application Virtualization Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Application Virtualization Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. VMware Inc.

13.2.2. Citrix Systems Inc.

13.2.3. Microsoft Corp.

13.2.4. Oracle Corp.

13.2.5. Symantec Corporation

13.2.6. Red Hat Inc.

13.2.7. Parallels International GmbH

13.2.8. Google Inc.

13.2.9. SAP SE

13.2.10. Dell Inc.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



14. Strategic Recommendations



