Global Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, On-Highway Vehicle, Actuation, Motion, Product & Region - Forecast to 2027

The automotive actuators market is estimated to be USD 22.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2027.
- This market study covers the automotive actuators market across segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product type, vehicle type, on-highway vehicle type, motion type, actuation type, application, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The automotive actuators market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. (Germany).
Increase in production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is a significant factor for the growth of the automotive actuators market globally
The automotive actuators market is growing in tandem with the constant growth in production as well as sales of automobiles (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, and off-highway vehicles) across the globe.
Sensors, software programs, controller hardware, and actuators are considered to be the backbone of the present and future automotive systems. The use of sensors and actuators in the automotive industry is increasing every day. The designing of such automotive sensors and actuators has resulted in increasing usage of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). The aforementioned factors have contributed to the growth of the global automotive actuators market.
Increasing application of actuators in the body & exterior segment is likely to propel the growth of automotive actuators market during the forecast period
Body control is the electronic control unit that monitors and controls all the systems of a vehicle body. The body control and exterior applications consist of grille shutter actuator, tailgate actuator, and headlamp actuators, among others. Actuators play an important role in body control and exterior applications and are responsible for moving and controlling the system.
The rotatory segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
Rotary actuators are coupled directly to a rotating load and provide good control over acceleration, operating speed, deceleration, reversals, and positioning. Other applications of rotary actuators include pressure clamps and opening and closing of large-scale blades and valves.
Rotary actuators are not restricted by distance and can provide infinite repeated motion. The specialty of rotary actuators is that they can be mounted horizontally, vertically, or slantwise, which has contributed to the growth of rotatory actuators in the automotive actuators market.
The RoW market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The RoW automotive actuators market is estimated to be the fastest-growing. RoW region considered in the study includes Brazil, Iran, and other countries from South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These countries are growing in terms of automobile production and expected to flourish in the near future as OEMs are investing in several RoW countries.
Factors such as increasing demand for automobiles, availability of cheap labor, lenient environmental regulations, low transportation costs, and flexible export-import policies are driving the growth of the automotive industry in this region. According to industry experts, the market for luxury and mid-sized vehicles in Brazil would grow further and subsequently boost the demand for automotive actuators during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Actuators Market
4.2 Automotive Actuators Market Growth Rate, By Region
4.3 Automotive Actuators Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 Automotive Actuators Market, By Actuation
4.5 Automotive Actuators Market, By Motion
4.6 Automotive Actuators Market, By Application
4.7 Automotive Actuators Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand For Advanced Automation Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Preference For Diesel Passenger Cars
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing the Use of Actuators
5.2.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles in Developing Nations
5.2.3.3 Growth in Luxury Vehicle Sales
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rising Labor Expense in Low-Cost Manufacturing Countries
5.2.4.2 Weight and Cost Reduction
5.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.3.1 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Pessimistic Scenario
5.4 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive Actuators Market Growth
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smart Actuators
6.3 Mems
7 Automotive Actuator Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.2.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Brake Actuator
7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Brake System to Boost Demand
7.4 Cooling Valve Actuator
7.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficiency is Expected to Drive Demand
7.5 EGR Actuator
7.5.1 Stringent Emission Regulations to Drive Market Growth
7.6 Grill Shutter Actuator
7.6.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth
7.7 Headlamp Actuator
7.7.1 Improvements in Lightning Systems to Drive Market Growth
7.8 Hood Lift Actuator
7.8.1 Ease of Maintenance and Repair to Drive Market Growth
7.9 HVAC Actuator
7.9.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth
7.10 Power Seat Actuator
7.10.1 Increase in Demand For Luxury Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
7.11 Power Window Actuator
7.11.1 Increase in Demand For Comfort Features to Drive Market Growth
7.12 Quick Attach Actuator
7.12.1 Need For Ease of Operations to Drive Market Growth
7.13 Steering Column Adjustment Actuator
7.13.1 Growing Trend of Renting Luxury Cars to Drive Market Growth
7.14 Sunroof Actuator
7.14.1 Increase in Demand For Vehicle Comfort and Safety Features to Drive Market Growth
7.15 Tailgate Actuator
7.15.1 Increasing Demand For Premium Cars to Drive the Market
7.16 Throttle Actuator
7.16.1 Advancements in Electronics to Drive Market Growth
7.17 Turbo Actuator
7.17.1 Engine Downsizing Trend and Increased Demand For Low-Emission Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
7.18 Telescopic Nozzle Actuators
7.18.1 Government Mandates and Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth
7.19 Piezoelectric Actuator
7.19.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive Market Growth
7.2 Key Industrial Insights
8 Automotive Actuator Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.2.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Engine Actuator
8.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms and Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive the Market
8.4 Body Control & Exterior Actuator
8.4.1 Ease of Operation to Drive the Market Growth
8.5 Interior Actuator
8.5.1 Increased Demand for Comfort Features to Drive the Market
8.6 Key Industrial Insights
9 Automotive Actuator Market, By Actuation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Hydraulic Actuators
9.3.1 Advancements in Automated Driving System to Boost Demand
9.4 Pneumatic Actuators
9.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive the Market
9.5 Electric Actuators
9.5.1 Replacement of Hydraulic & Pneumatic With Electric Actuators to Drive the Market
9.6 Key Industrial Insights
10 Automotive Actuator Market, By Motion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Linear Actuator
10.3.1 High Precision and Low Maintenance Cost Will Boost Demand
10.4 Rotary Actuator
10.4.1 High Torque Output and Convenient Installation to Boost Demand
10.5 Key Industrial Insights
11 Automotive Actuators Market, By Artificial Muscles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)
11.3 Smart Polymers
12 Automotive Actuator Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Assumptions
12.1.2 Research Methodology
12.2 On-Highway Vehicle
12.2.1 Advancements in Actuation Technology to Boost Demand
12.3 Off-Highway Vehicle
12.3.1 Increasing Use of Electrical Actuators in Off-Highway Vehicles Will Drive the Market
12.4 Key Industrial Insights
13 Automotive Actuator Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Passenger Car
13.3.1 Increasing Demand for Comfort Features Will Boost Demand
13.4 Light Commercial Vehicle
13.4.1 Increasing SUV Sales Will Boost the Market
13.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13.5.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Heavy Commercial Vehicles Will Drive the Market
13.6 Key Industrial Insights
14 Automotive Actuators Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.2.1 China
14.2.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Production to Drive the Chinese Market
14.2.2 India
14.2.2.1 Increasing Vehicle Sales to Drive the Indian Market
14.2.3 Japan
14.2.3.1 Significant Technology Adoption in Vehicles to Drive the Japanese Market
14.2.4 South Korea
14.2.4.1 Developments in the Field of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the South Korean Market
14.2.5 Thailand
14.2.5.1 Thailand has the Largest Automotive Production Capacity Among Southeast Asian Countries
14.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.2.6.1 Increasing Sales of Premium Vehicles to Drive the Rest of Asia Pacific Market
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Modern Technologies to Drive the German Market
14.3.2 France
14.3.2.1 Rising Safety Concerns Among Vehicle Occupants to Drive the French Market
14.3.3 UK
14.3.3.1 Heavy Investments By Oems are Expected to Drive the UK Market
14.3.4 Spain
14.3.4.1 Stringent Emission Norms to Drive the Growth For the Spanish Market
14.3.5 Russia
14.3.5.1 Continuous Rise in Vehicle Sales to Drive the Russian Market
14.3.6 Italy
14.3.6.1 Increasing Number of Automotive Component Suppliers to Drive the Italian Market
14.3.7 Rest of Europe
14.3.7.1 Continuous Growth of Automotive Industry in Eastern Europe to Drive the Rest of European Market
14.4 North America
14.4.1 Canada
14.4.1.1 Stringent Focus on Environmental Regulation to Drive the Canadian Market
14.4.2 Mexico
14.4.2.1 Low Manufacturing Cost to Drive the Mexican Market
14.4.3 US
14.4.3.1 Presence of Major OEMs in the Country Will Boost Demand
14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
14.5.1 Brazil
14.5.1.1 Increasing Demand For Passenger Vehicles to Drive the Brazilian Market
14.5.2 Iran
14.5.2.1 Major Applications in Engine Will Drive the Iranian Market
14.5.3 Rest of RoW
14.5.3.1 Large Production of Economy and Mid-Sized Vehicles to Drive the Rest of RoW Market
14.6 Market Leaders
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Automotive Actuators Market: Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.3.1 Terminology
15.3.2 Visionary Leaders
15.3.3 Innovators
15.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.3.5 Emerging Companies
15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.5 Business Strategy Excellence
15.6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders
15.7 Competitive Scenario
15.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches
15.7.2 Expansions
15.7.3 Agreements/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Contracts
16 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis
16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.2 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
16.3 Continental AG
16.4 Johnson Electric
16.5 Denso Corporation
16.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.7 Nidec Motors & Actuators
16.8 Borgwarner Inc.
16.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
16.10 Stoneridge Inc.
16.11 Mahle GmbH
16.12 EFI Automotive
16.13 Other Key Players
16.13.1 North America
16.13.1.1 Nook Industries Inc.
16.13.1.2 Actus Manufacturing Inc.
16.13.1.3 Thermotion
16.13.1.4 CTS Corporation
16.13.1.5 APC International Ltd.
16.13.2 Europe
16.13.2.1 Magneti Marelli
16.13.2.2 Hoerbiger Holding AG
16.13.2.3 Cebi International S.A. Group
16.13.2.4 Wabco Holding Inc.
16.13.3 Asia-Pacific
16.13.3.1 Minebeamitsumi Group
17 Recommendations
17.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Actuators
17.2 Comfort Actuators Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
17.3 Conclusion
