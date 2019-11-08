Global Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, On-Highway Vehicle, Actuation, Motion, Product & Region - Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, On-Highway Vehicle, Actuation, Motion, Product (Brake, Cooling Valve, Power Window, Throttle, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, Piezoelectric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive actuators market is estimated to be USD 22.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2027.



This market study covers the automotive actuators market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product type, vehicle type, on-highway vehicle type, motion type, actuation type, application, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The automotive actuators market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. (Germany).



Increase in production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is a significant factor for the growth of the automotive actuators market globally



The automotive actuators market is growing in tandem with the constant growth in production as well as sales of automobiles (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, and off-highway vehicles) across the globe.



Sensors, software programs, controller hardware, and actuators are considered to be the backbone of the present and future automotive systems. The use of sensors and actuators in the automotive industry is increasing every day. The designing of such automotive sensors and actuators has resulted in increasing usage of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). The aforementioned factors have contributed to the growth of the global automotive actuators market.



Increasing application of actuators in the body & exterior segment is likely to propel the growth of automotive actuators market during the forecast period



Body control is the electronic control unit that monitors and controls all the systems of a vehicle body. The body control and exterior applications consist of grille shutter actuator, tailgate actuator, and headlamp actuators, among others. Actuators play an important role in body control and exterior applications and are responsible for moving and controlling the system.



The rotatory segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR



Rotary actuators are coupled directly to a rotating load and provide good control over acceleration, operating speed, deceleration, reversals, and positioning. Other applications of rotary actuators include pressure clamps and opening and closing of large-scale blades and valves.



Rotary actuators are not restricted by distance and can provide infinite repeated motion. The specialty of rotary actuators is that they can be mounted horizontally, vertically, or slantwise, which has contributed to the growth of rotatory actuators in the automotive actuators market.



The RoW market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



The RoW automotive actuators market is estimated to be the fastest-growing. RoW region considered in the study includes Brazil, Iran, and other countries from South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These countries are growing in terms of automobile production and expected to flourish in the near future as OEMs are investing in several RoW countries.



Factors such as increasing demand for automobiles, availability of cheap labor, lenient environmental regulations, low transportation costs, and flexible export-import policies are driving the growth of the automotive industry in this region. According to industry experts, the market for luxury and mid-sized vehicles in Brazil would grow further and subsequently boost the demand for automotive actuators during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Actuators Market

4.2 Automotive Actuators Market Growth Rate, By Region

4.3 Automotive Actuators Market, By Vehicle Type

4.4 Automotive Actuators Market, By Actuation

4.5 Automotive Actuators Market, By Motion

4.6 Automotive Actuators Market, By Application

4.7 Automotive Actuators Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand For Advanced Automation Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Preference For Diesel Passenger Cars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing the Use of Actuators

5.2.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles in Developing Nations

5.2.3.3 Growth in Luxury Vehicle Sales

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Labor Expense in Low-Cost Manufacturing Countries

5.2.4.2 Weight and Cost Reduction

5.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.3.1 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Pessimistic Scenario

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive Actuators Market Growth



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Actuators

6.3 Mems



7 Automotive Actuator Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Brake Actuator

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Brake System to Boost Demand

7.4 Cooling Valve Actuator

7.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficiency is Expected to Drive Demand

7.5 EGR Actuator

7.5.1 Stringent Emission Regulations to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Grill Shutter Actuator

7.6.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth

7.7 Headlamp Actuator

7.7.1 Improvements in Lightning Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.8 Hood Lift Actuator

7.8.1 Ease of Maintenance and Repair to Drive Market Growth

7.9 HVAC Actuator

7.9.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth

7.10 Power Seat Actuator

7.10.1 Increase in Demand For Luxury Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

7.11 Power Window Actuator

7.11.1 Increase in Demand For Comfort Features to Drive Market Growth

7.12 Quick Attach Actuator

7.12.1 Need For Ease of Operations to Drive Market Growth

7.13 Steering Column Adjustment Actuator

7.13.1 Growing Trend of Renting Luxury Cars to Drive Market Growth

7.14 Sunroof Actuator

7.14.1 Increase in Demand For Vehicle Comfort and Safety Features to Drive Market Growth

7.15 Tailgate Actuator

7.15.1 Increasing Demand For Premium Cars to Drive the Market

7.16 Throttle Actuator

7.16.1 Advancements in Electronics to Drive Market Growth

7.17 Turbo Actuator

7.17.1 Engine Downsizing Trend and Increased Demand For Low-Emission Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

7.18 Telescopic Nozzle Actuators

7.18.1 Government Mandates and Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

7.19 Piezoelectric Actuator

7.19.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive Market Growth

7.2 Key Industrial Insights



8 Automotive Actuator Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Engine Actuator

8.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms and Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive the Market

8.4 Body Control & Exterior Actuator

8.4.1 Ease of Operation to Drive the Market Growth

8.5 Interior Actuator

8.5.1 Increased Demand for Comfort Features to Drive the Market

8.6 Key Industrial Insights



9 Automotive Actuator Market, By Actuation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Hydraulic Actuators

9.3.1 Advancements in Automated Driving System to Boost Demand

9.4 Pneumatic Actuators

9.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive the Market

9.5 Electric Actuators

9.5.1 Replacement of Hydraulic & Pneumatic With Electric Actuators to Drive the Market

9.6 Key Industrial Insights



10 Automotive Actuator Market, By Motion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Linear Actuator

10.3.1 High Precision and Low Maintenance Cost Will Boost Demand

10.4 Rotary Actuator

10.4.1 High Torque Output and Convenient Installation to Boost Demand

10.5 Key Industrial Insights



11 Automotive Actuators Market, By Artificial Muscles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)

11.3 Smart Polymers



12 Automotive Actuator Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Assumptions

12.1.2 Research Methodology

12.2 On-Highway Vehicle

12.2.1 Advancements in Actuation Technology to Boost Demand

12.3 Off-Highway Vehicle

12.3.1 Increasing Use of Electrical Actuators in Off-Highway Vehicles Will Drive the Market

12.4 Key Industrial Insights



13 Automotive Actuator Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions

13.2.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Passenger Car

13.3.1 Increasing Demand for Comfort Features Will Boost Demand

13.4 Light Commercial Vehicle

13.4.1 Increasing SUV Sales Will Boost the Market

13.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

13.5.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Heavy Commercial Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.6 Key Industrial Insights



14 Automotive Actuators Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 China

14.2.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Production to Drive the Chinese Market

14.2.2 India

14.2.2.1 Increasing Vehicle Sales to Drive the Indian Market

14.2.3 Japan

14.2.3.1 Significant Technology Adoption in Vehicles to Drive the Japanese Market

14.2.4 South Korea

14.2.4.1 Developments in the Field of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the South Korean Market

14.2.5 Thailand

14.2.5.1 Thailand has the Largest Automotive Production Capacity Among Southeast Asian Countries

14.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.2.6.1 Increasing Sales of Premium Vehicles to Drive the Rest of Asia Pacific Market

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Modern Technologies to Drive the German Market

14.3.2 France

14.3.2.1 Rising Safety Concerns Among Vehicle Occupants to Drive the French Market

14.3.3 UK

14.3.3.1 Heavy Investments By Oems are Expected to Drive the UK Market

14.3.4 Spain

14.3.4.1 Stringent Emission Norms to Drive the Growth For the Spanish Market

14.3.5 Russia

14.3.5.1 Continuous Rise in Vehicle Sales to Drive the Russian Market

14.3.6 Italy

14.3.6.1 Increasing Number of Automotive Component Suppliers to Drive the Italian Market

14.3.7 Rest of Europe

14.3.7.1 Continuous Growth of Automotive Industry in Eastern Europe to Drive the Rest of European Market

14.4 North America

14.4.1 Canada

14.4.1.1 Stringent Focus on Environmental Regulation to Drive the Canadian Market

14.4.2 Mexico

14.4.2.1 Low Manufacturing Cost to Drive the Mexican Market

14.4.3 US

14.4.3.1 Presence of Major OEMs in the Country Will Boost Demand

14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

14.5.1 Brazil

14.5.1.1 Increasing Demand For Passenger Vehicles to Drive the Brazilian Market

14.5.2 Iran

14.5.2.1 Major Applications in Engine Will Drive the Iranian Market

14.5.3 Rest of RoW

14.5.3.1 Large Production of Economy and Mid-Sized Vehicles to Drive the Rest of RoW Market

14.6 Market Leaders



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Automotive Actuators Market: Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Terminology

15.3.2 Visionary Leaders

15.3.3 Innovators

15.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.5 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches

15.7.2 Expansions

15.7.3 Agreements/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Contracts



16 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

16.3 Continental AG

16.4 Johnson Electric

16.5 Denso Corporation

16.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.7 Nidec Motors & Actuators

16.8 Borgwarner Inc.

16.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

16.10 Stoneridge Inc.

16.11 Mahle GmbH

16.12 EFI Automotive

16.13 Other Key Players

16.13.1 North America

16.13.1.1 Nook Industries Inc.

16.13.1.2 Actus Manufacturing Inc.

16.13.1.3 Thermotion

16.13.1.4 CTS Corporation

16.13.1.5 APC International Ltd.

16.13.2 Europe

16.13.2.1 Magneti Marelli

16.13.2.2 Hoerbiger Holding AG

16.13.2.3 Cebi International S.A. Group

16.13.2.4 Wabco Holding Inc.

16.13.3 Asia-Pacific

16.13.3.1 Minebeamitsumi Group



17 Recommendations

17.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Actuators

17.2 Comfort Actuators Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

17.3 Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97m4ej

