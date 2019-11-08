Texas Instruments Provides Funds, People Power to Fuel North Texas Food Bank Tornado Relief

TI Foundation provides $100,000 grant funds to NTFB for disaster relief efforts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efforts to rebuild are still underway across North Texas for those impacted by the devastating tornadoes that occurred on Oct. 20. The North Texas Food Bank has worked diligently to meet the need for hunger relief, relying on the generosity of corporate partners and the community to provide food to hungry neighbors.



The team at Texas Instruments (TI) heeded this call by quickly mobilizing volunteers to help distribute food, including door-to-door deliveries of relief packs and snack boxes to storm victims in the Hamilton Park neighborhood adjacent to TI’s headquarters building. This support is invaluable considering the amount of damage that this neighborhood endured, including significant structural damage and time without water and electricity.



Thanks to the support from TI, the Food Bank was able to mobilize quickly, using our fleet of mobile pantry trucks to deliver assistance to several areas of need.

The support and helping hands from our partners at TI is invaluable, but they took this generosity one step further, and the TI Foundation recently awarded the North Texas Food Bank a $100,000 grant to assist in storm relief and also help the thousands of hungry children seniors and families who reside in North Texas.



“At TI we are committed to enriching the communities where our employees live and work, and assisting our neighbors in Hamilton Park was especially meaningful,” said Andy Smith, Executive Director of the TI Foundation. “Our employees were ready to roll up their sleeves to help people impacted by the tornadoes. We also knew we could make a bigger impact by combining volunteer efforts with donating funds to help the Food Bank in their efforts to aid those impacted by the storm. By partnering with the North Texas Food Bank, we are able to make sure that they can meet their mission of feeding hungry people across our region.”



This isn’t the first time the team at TI has supported the NTFB. Most recently, in 2018, the TI Foundation donated $1.5M to the NTFB, the equivalent of 4.5 million meals.



“I have seen firsthand how the generosity of TI has the power to change a community and its amazing to have that support once more,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “As a TI alum, I love when my former career and current role can converge, and I was so proud to see the TI team in action delivering boxes in Hamilton Park. Now, with their recent financial gift, each TI team member should be proud to know that they are providing access to 300,000 meals for the people that need it most. On their behalf I say a heartfelt ‘thank you.’”



The Food Bank’s work to aid storm victims, and feed hungry North Texans continues. To get involved by donating, volunteering or hosting a canned food drive, please visit ntfb.org.



ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org. For multi-media support of stories about NTFB, including videos, photos, logos and graphics, click here.



NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

