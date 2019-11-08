TripleLift Ranks on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and Crain’s New York Fast 50 for Third Consecutive Year

Company now honored with three fastest-growth awards for third year in a row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleLift , the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention announced it has been honored with a ranking on both Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 — each for the third consecutive year.



TripleLift ranked No. 149 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™2019, a list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

TripleLift also ranked No. 21 on Crain's New York Fast 50 2019, which honors companies based on consecutive three-year revenue growth. To be considered for the Fast 50, firms had to be at least four years old, generate at least $10 million in 2018 revenue and be headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, which includes the five boroughs; Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; and Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Union counties in New Jersey.

Earlier this year, TripleLift was named to the annual Inc. 5000 list , also for the third year in a row. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. TripleLift ranked No. 562 overall and No. 55 in the Advertising and Marketing category. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

TripleLift is reshaping the digital advertising landscape with consumer-centric advertising that drives results for advertisers and unlocks new revenue streams for digital media publishers, app developers and television networks. The company has been profitable every year for the last three years. “I’m extremely humbled and honored that TripleLift is included on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, Crain's New York Fast 50 and Inc. 5000 for third year in a row,” said Eric Berry, TripleLift’s Co-Founder & CEO. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in New York with some of the brightest minds in ad tech is a great pride of mine. I’m so proud to be part of the team that has stayed true to our mission of helping advertisers and publishers earn consumer attention all while being profitable. We’re excited about continuing to grow that mission.”

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention. Having set the standard for respectful advertising, the company leverages its dynamic templating and computer vision technologies to flawlessly deliver and scale in-feed native ads, branded content experiences and programmatic OTT brand integrations that match the look and feel of the content that is being consumed. TripleLift is reshaping the digital advertising landscape with consumer-centric advertising that drives results for advertisers and unlocks new revenue streams for digital media publishers, app developers and television networks. Headquartered in New York City, TripleLift has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Crain’s New York Business

Crain’s New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city’s diverse business communities, Crain’s New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here, and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

Media Contact:

Kristen Napoli

knapoli@triplelift.com

646-392-8854







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.