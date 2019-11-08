World SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market By Capacity (Up to 0.16 MTPA, 0.17 - 0.33 MTPA, 0.34 - 0.65 MTPA, 0.66 - 1 MTPA) By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa), Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SSLNG liquefaction plant market stood at $142.2 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% to reach $219.6 million by 2024, on account of growing LNG liquefaction plant capacities, incremental benefits of using natural gas compared with other fuels.



Moreover, government initiatives of different countries across the world to reduce carbon footprint to maintain environmental sustainability are further expected to boost the demand for the global SSLNG liquefaction plant market. The Asia-Pacific region is the major demand generating region for SSLNG Liquefaction plant market globally, followed by Europe and Middle East & Africa.



Some of the major players operating in SSLNG liquefaction plant market are Wartsila Corporation & Chart Industries, Linde AG, Air Products & Chemicals Ltd., General Electric, Chiyoda Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Kosan Crisplant (MAKEEN Energy), etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast SSLNG Liquefaction plant market size

To define, classify and forecast SSLNG liquefaction plant market based on capacity and region.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on region by segmenting SSLNG liquefaction plant market into five regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

To identify drivers and challenges for SSLNG liquefaction plant market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.

To evaluate product pricing and trends in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Capacity (up to 0.16 MTPA; 0.17 - 0.33 MTPA; 0.34 - 0.65 MTPA; 0.66 - 1 MTPA)

4.2.2. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe, North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)

4.2.3. By Company



5. Asia-Pacific SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Outlook



6. Europe SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Outlook



7. Middle East & Africa Small-Scale LNG & Liquefication Plant Market Outlook



8. North America SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Outlook



9. South America SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Basic Details

12.2.2. Financials (As reported)

12.2.3. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

12.2.4. Planned Investments

12.2.5. Market Positioning

12.2.6. SWOT Analysis

12.2.7. Key Strategies

12.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Wartsila Corporation

13.3.2 Chart Industries Inc.

13.3.3 Baker Hughes, a GE Company

13.3.4 The Linde AG

13.3.5 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

13.3.6 Galileo Technologies S.A.

13.3.7 Kunlun Energy

13.3.8 Siemens AG

13.3.9 China National Offshore Oil Corporation

13.3.10 Black & Veatch



