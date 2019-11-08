H&R Block DIY desktop tax software 2019 on sale now for tax season 2020

Normally priced at least $10 less than TurboTax®, clients get exceptional value and easy access to expert help throughout the tax preparation process

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) DIY desktop tax software 2019, for tax season 2020, is available for download and expanding soon to retail outlets nationwide. Starting at $19.99, DIY tax software 2019 is designed for filers of all complexities, ranging from first-time filers with simple tax situations to small business owners. For those who prefer to do their own taxes with desktop software but want the security of knowing expert help is available if they need it, this year’s software makes accessing help easier than ever before with significantly enhanced self-help resources, including 24/7 access to free support via chat with the new Virtual Assistant, offering answers to the most common questions.



If a client wants support from a trained tax professional, optional Software AssistSM is available starting January 3, offering unlimited live chat sessions with an H&R Block tax expert, or by phone, if preferred. “H&R Block wants to make tax preparation as easy as possible for our software clients,” said Heather Watts, senior vice president and general manager of digital at H&R Block. “We’ve invested in new and enhanced help resources to ensure our clients feel confident every step of the way as they do their own taxes.”

Exceptional value at lower prices

H&R Block DIY tax software 2019 comes in five different options, ranging from $19.99 to $79.99, to meet clients’ specific tax situations: Basic, Deluxe, Deluxe + State, Premium and Premium & Business. In addition to the maximum refund, 100% accuracy and 100% satisfaction guarantees for all H&R Block DIY tax software clients, other benefits that make H&R Block a better value than TurboTax® and others in the DIY tax software category include:

Free In-Person Audit Representation from an H&R Block tax pro (TurboTax normally charges $39.99)

Both a CD and a download code in the box (or available from our online store for download)

Additional competitively priced products: Software Assist SM ($29.99), providing unlimited access to chat live with a tax expert across five e-files, and the option to talk to a tax professional by phone. Tax Identity Shield ® ($14.99), protecting clients year-round from tax identity theft, monitors the dark web for ID theft risks, assists the client in applying for IRS tax fraud protections if tax ID theft occurs, and provides the support of certified tax identity theft restoration agents in the event the client becomes a victim. Refund Transfer ($34.99), allowing clients to deduct their e-filing fees from their tax refund (if they’ve exhausted their five free federal e-files or incur multiple state e-filing fees)



“When looking at competitors’ software offerings, H&R Block always comes out on top for our clients,” said Watts. “We are typically priced at least $10 less than TurboTax and our product includes several free features that TurboTax charges for. Clients could end up spending as much as $60 more with TurboTax than what the equivalent H&R Block product costs.”

Saving money on tax prep is even easier when new H&R Block clients use “drag and drop” to import last year’s tax return – regardless of the preparer. “Drag and drop” also saves clients time by seamlessly prepopulating information on their tax return, eliminating the need for much of the data entry. “Switching has never been easier, and considering our price advantage, it makes sense to switch to H&R Block,” Watts said.

Easier access to help along the way

H&R Block DIY tax software clients now have easier access to help, any way they want or need it. For those who prefer self-serve options, the updated Help Center features simplified top-level navigation, access to more than 13,000 searchable articles, popular FAQs and tips, free chat with a product support agent and 24/7 access to the new automated Virtual Assistant, providing answers to some of the most common tax questions. In addition, if clients want expert tax advice along the way, Software AssistSM is available for $29.99 starting January 3, giving users unlimited access to chat with an H&R Block tax expert, CPA or Enrolled Agent (across five e-files) and the option to talk to a tax professional on the phone, if preferred.

Exclusive perks

H&R Block’s renewed and exclusive Amazon collaboration makes all customers who purchase H&R Block DIY desktop software from Amazon.com eligible to receive a 4% refund bonus when they direct all or a portion of their tax refund to an Amazon e-gift card.

“H&R Block is the only tax preparation company teaming up with Amazon to offer a refund bonus again this season,” Watts said “The 4% bonus can make a big difference. By directing $3,000 of their refund to an Amazon gift card, an eligible H&R Block client would receive an additional $120 which could offset their product costs and put more money in their pocket. It’s a great deal.”

In addition, clients who purchase H&R Block DIY tax software from one of more than 4,700 Walmart stores nationwide or Walmart.com will receive the Extended Download Service at no additional cost (a $5.99 value). This service allows clients to reinstall their software for up to two years from the date of purchase and is a free bonus exclusively for Walmart shoppers.

When purchased in a retail location, H&R Block DIY tax software 2019 can be installed with a CD or downloaded using a key code by clients who don’t have a CD-ROM drive. It also can be downloaded online directly from H&R Block and other online retailers.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave . In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

