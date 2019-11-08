TWX Auto Has Developed Professional Line Of Car Detailing Products For Europe

Currently available online, TWX Auto officially offers their car care products at a discounted price.

DüSSELDORF, DE, GERMANY, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWX Auto presents new car detailing products and supplies designed for the car care industry in Europe. Made in the USA, TWA Auto products safely remove dirt on cars, upholstery and dashboard, and improve car's interior and exterior.

All-purpose car interior cleaner contains special waxes and soft solvents, and provides anti-static effect on the cleaned areas.

Tire shine gel restores the original look of the tires, giving them shine and glossy look.

Nano glass cleaner has a neutral pH and forms a water-repellent film on the surfaces where applied.

Leather cleaner, used with microfiber cloth, gives the treated surfaces a shiny look, and protects from dusting.

Super wax perfect finish spray provides a protective layer on the surfaces, giving them a glossy look.

Reinforce express waterless exterior cleaner, similarly to nano glass cleaner, has a neutral pH and forms a water-repellent film where applied.

TWX Auto manufactures innovative car detailing products that can be applied to dry or wet surfaces. TWX Auto formulas are a mixture of cleaning agents, waxes and solvents that work effectively to clean and protect automobiles.

TWX Auto goal is to make cars look as newly purchased. Their products provide simplified DIY detailing with professional results.





