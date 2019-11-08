There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,870 in the last 365 days.

Dear Colleague: House to Vote on Ex-Im Bank, Funding Government, Voting Rights During Upcoming Work Period

I hope you are having a productive District Work Period and are using this time to discuss with your constituents how we are continuing to work on their behalf. I know we will all join together on Monday to honor our nation’s veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made to keep our country safe...

