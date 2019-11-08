ALYI – Alternet Systems Highlights Mercedes-Benz EV Shared Ride Initiative In Europe

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle (EV) shared ride initiative in Europe. ALYI management points to the Mercedes-Benz European initiative as a validation for ALYI’s EV shared ride initiative in Africa. In 2017, Mercedes-Benz Vans joint ventured with Via, the developer of a shared ride technology, to form ViaVan with the objective of working closely with cities and public transit operators to power dynamic shared and electric mobility services that complement existing transportation infrastructure. Yesterday, ViaVan announced a new initiative in Amsterdam .



ALYI is developing $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market. The company has signed orders to produce in Africa, electric motorcycles with a side car initially for shared ride providers in Kenya. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone recently and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day. ALYI has also recently announced a $100 million cryptocurrency investment strategy targeted at expanding beyond the company’s existing $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa.

