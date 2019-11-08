World Crypto Conference 2019 Celebrates Blockchain Technology Advancements, Industry’s Future Comes Alive at Premier Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire today reports on the success of World Crypto Conference’s (“WCC”) second annual Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Technology conference, hosted by event management company EVOLV . Held Oct. 29-31, 2019, at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the conference brought the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology into the present.



“I’m grateful to be here and happy to see how much progress that there’s been in this space,” said conference enthusiast and AnthemGold CEO Anthem Hayek Blanchard. “WCC has provided a great showcase of what the very near future holds in store for us, and it’s really exciting. Much better, much more efficient, much more varied in goods and services, and more accessible to more people. It’s an exciting future, and we’re living it here at World Crypto Conference.”

The key part of a series of events held during Vegas Blockchain Week 2019, scheduled from Oct. 25–31, WCC was designed to educate and bring participants up to date with thought-provoking panel discussions, new product demos and insightful addresses by an estimated 200 crypto industry leaders. Conference attendees this year included application developers; representatives from advisory, auditing and academic institutions; executives from financial service providers and investment firms; government-policy advisors and, of course, business enterprises employing blockchain-based technologies.

WCC is one of the foremost global stages for sharing breaking blockchain news and the latest cutting-edge technologies. The conference space spanned two levels within the luxurious Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and featured exhibits, inspiring and informative panels and keynotes, and multiple tracks spanning four stages. Participants attended training, discussions and keynote addresses presented by experts. They also heard the latest crypto and blockchain news, saw new products and were introduced to new ideas and the top commercially viable blockchain technology applications.

Topics covered a broad array of subjects, including blockchain’s potential to disrupt the healthcare industry, digital assets, blockchain governance, data security, the demand for blockchain among enterprise firms, and much more.

In addition, WCC featured a fun VIP networking event at Topgolf, a blockchain developer conference, WCC MINE 2019 and the CryptOween bash at KAOS Nightclub, which closed out the conference in grand style on Halloween night.

“This was an amazing conference,” said CryptoCurrencyWire director of communications Jonathan Keim. “WCC organizers made this event even more unforgettable than last year. The tremendous turnout and enthusiastic response from both attendees and exhibitors attest to the importance of this event and the value of attending. Our team was honored to be one of the main sponsors and play an integral part in sharing the news and happenings of the WCC through our social media and expanding distribution network of more than 5,000 syndication outlets. We will continue recommending WCC as a must-attend event to all our clients and followers.”

“WCC 2019 was focused on bringing the fragmented blockchain community together to build long-term relationships and discuss the myriad topics facing our nascent industry,” noted Dominic Hrabe, Co-founder of EVOLV Events. “We realize blockchain presents disruptive solutions and efficiencies to entrenched business models and worked to provide experts across dozens of business segments who could deliver timely content regarding the future of our technology. Our continuing goal is to maintain World Crypto Conference’s place as the most important venue in the second half of the year for leaders in this burgeoning space.”

About World Crypto Conference

World Crypto Conference is a global stage for industry leaders to share their breaking news and technologies with all in attendance. Executives, enthusiasts, and professionals from global enterprise companies, financial service providers, investment firms, traders, advisory and auditing institutions, blockchain-focused startups, academic institutions, government policy advisors, and application developers all participate. WCC offers three days of intense training and discussions, product demonstrations, expert keynote addresses, panel discussions with top industry thought leaders and announcements from the best and brightest in the industry.

About CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW")

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications:

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



