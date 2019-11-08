Ambarella to Present at the 41st NASDAQ Investor Conference Dec. 3rd

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO and Casey Eichler, CFO will be presenting at the 41st NASDAQ Investor Conference at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.



The “fireside chat” presentation is scheduled for 11:15 AM GMT (6:15 AM EST) and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella’s website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power and high-resolution video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processors and software enable cameras to become more intelligent by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

408-636-2310

lgerhardy@ambarella.com



