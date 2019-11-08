Educational Leadership Coach and Jujitsu Expert Dr. Nguyen Tom Griggs to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In business and in the ring, winning and losing are outcomes of your choice to get better. The best leaders have a black belt’s mindset while keeping the spirit of a white belt: they’re always learning, always questioning and always trying new approaches.

Dr. Nguyen Tom Griggs uses Japanese Jujitsu principles to help organizations develop black belt leaders and teams. Known to his students and clients as “Sensei Tom,” Dr. Griggs has more than 23 years of experience in martial arts and is a 3rd degree black belt at TnT Jujitsu. He uses a variety of martial arts concepts to guide individuals and organizations to achieve greater levels of teamwork, morale, performance and serenity.

“We see so much loss of potential because of poor leadership and bad organizational culture,” says Dr. Griggs. “Japanese Jujitsu principles can provide a level of growth for everyone.”

Growing up in a multi-cultural home in a rough neighborhood, Dr. Griggs did not want to engage in the same behaviors he saw in his community. He says martial arts helped him deal with his anger.

“Our backgrounds influence our future endeavors and I grew up in a pretty rough neighborhood in Houston,” recalls Dr. Griggs. “I was blessed with great parents who fought hard to build a business without having to resort to violence to defend themselves, so I learned a lot about the value of conflict management.”

When he entered the workforce, however, Dr. Griggs noticed that corporate environment was similarly rough. It wasn’t violent, of course, but it didn’t bring out the best in people. And so, Dr. Griggs set out to change corporate environments by changing the culture, changing people and their beliefs.

“Traditional martial arts allows you to identify your fears, choose your words and actions wisely, understand and evaluate the energy of others and always live with integrity,” says Dr. Griggs. “You develop patience, kindness, understanding and humility. I take that same model to a management leadership perspective.”

Dr. Griggs recently launched the J²H² Experience (Japanese Jujitsu Happy Hour), where employees and senior leaders can learn basic Japanese jujitsu techniques while bonding and learning about their team members. “Imagine the level of trust, communications and yielding that could occur between a new hire and the C-Suite executive participating in the J2H2 can produce long terms benefits and understanding,” states Dr. Griggs.

“Your journey to the black belt and beyond is unique to you, but in our dojo, we talk about community,” says Dr. Griggs. “If a team doesn't step up to both nurture and support each member, then the team ultimately is failing in its job of building community.” Dr. Griggs says even something as simple seeing your boss and the C-suite executives taking instructions for once can enhance the harmony in the workplace.

“We all know the boss can hire and fire, so how can he wield that ability while developing a strong culture,” says Dr. Griggs. “Let it all go. I'm the black belt, you get to be the white belt. The principles of discipline, focus and understanding that we can only control ourselves, are the lessons every black belt should know, and every leader should follow. That’s black belt leadership.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Nguyen Tom Griggs in an interview with Jim Masters November 12th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.ntgriggs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.