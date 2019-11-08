Washington Prime Group Announces James Perse Home Showroom to Join Malibu Lumber Yard

Renovation of Malibu Lumber Yard planned to further enhance the guest experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that James Perse Showroom will join Malibu Lumber Yard, located in Malibu, California. To build on the leasing momentum, the Company also recently renewed long-term leases with existing tenants James Perse Boutique and Maxfield.



Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group, stated: “While the quote ‘less is more’ is widely attributed to Mies Van Der Rohe way back in 1947, James Perse practices this mantra pretty much better than anybody out there today. His lifestyle vision captures the nexus between refined Malibu casual, Brooklyn hip and Chicago sensibility. At the risk of sounding like I work for Architectural Digest or Vogue, James and his eponymous company are the harbingers of refined simplicity.

“Regardless of whether somebody resides in Southampton, Santé Fe, Carmel (Indiana) or Kansas City, James Perse products adapt to the surroundings without stating to the world ‘take a look at the goofy logo of which I feel the need to plaster all over myself’. They focus upon quality and eschew wretched excess whether it be clothing, footwear, bags to carry stuff, furniture and home goods.

“Needless to say, Washington Prime Group is pretty darn pleased to have the flagship James Perse Home locate within Malibu Lumber Yard, which is undergoing a renovation of which James had a couple of suggestions and shame on us if we didn’t take his advice.

“Almost forgot…I’d like James to insert a tracking device and alarm especially in his hoodies as every single one of them tends to disappear into my two daughters’ closets.”

Although the broad geographical appeal of James Perse is undisputed, this brand seems so “right at home” at Malibu Lumber Yard. A brand with a passion for minimalist architecture influenced by warm west coast indoor/outdoor living and the casual clothing that’s inspired by it, a first glimpse of this store displays that passion at every turn. James Perse’s design philosophy and aesthetic – low maintenance meets high fashion – emphasizes elegance and comfort and pairs sophistication with simplicity. From the ping pong table on the deck to the strikingly simple yet visually arresting in-store displays, everything at James Perse reflects an artful effortlessness that has everyone who visits this Malibu Lumber Yard standout absolutely enthralled. Learn more at www.jamesperse.com .

In the addition, Malibu Lumber Yard will undergo a planned renovation of the outdoor environment, as well as numerous interior enhancements. The outdoor environment of Malibu Lumber Yard aims to capture the casual coastal lifestyle and welcome visitors with a beautifully-designed open common area, which will see aesthetic upgrades including new seating, communal gathering areas and a different overall flow to the space. The new look-and-feel will encourage guests to hang out and extend their visit. Exterior enhancements will include new signage, updates to the building facades and enhanced curb appeal.

The long term vision for Malibu Lumber Yard is reflective of the community. Plans have been thoughtfully put together with the Malibu community and existing tenants.

Malibu Lumber Yard is a stunning retail and dining destination, reflecting Malibu’s effortless and unique lifestyle. Featuring warm, contemporary designs and a relaxed environment, Malibu Lumber Yard boasts highly sought and unique retailers like James Perse and Maxfield, as well as unique dining experiences. Learn more at www.themalibulumberyard.com .

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com .

Lisa A. Indest, CAO & EVP, Finance, 614.887.5844 or lisa.indest@washingtonprime.com

Kimberly A. Green, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or kim.green@washingtonprime.com

