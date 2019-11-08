John O’Hurley, Leota Fashions and Bear Creek Cattle Company Steaks To Launch Brands Exclusively on iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) will launch three exciting new brands exclusively on its flagship, nationally distributed television network, ShopHQ®, over the coming months.

John O’Hurley is well known for his award-winning role as J. Peterman on Seinfeld and as the ultimate champion of Dancing with the Stars. John is also widely known for his expertise with dogs. He has been the host of NBC's The National Dog Show for over 18 years, The Beverly Hills Dog Show for four, and is a New York Times bestselling author of books about dogs, with great titles like: The Perfect Dog, Before Your Dog Can Eat Your Homework, First You Have To Do It, and his recent best seller, It's Okay to Miss the Bed on the First Jump.

John is launching an exclusive dog brand that will be offered within a new regularly scheduled one-hour program hosted by John this winter on ShopHQ. John and his guests will offer an engaging assortment of dog products, dog care tips, dog services and what John and ShopHQ call “dog entertainment.”

Leota is a popular fashion brand for the women who do it all. Founded by Sarah Carson in 2011 and today offered in department stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales, Leota was created for the simple purpose of offering the perfect dress. This brand offers affordable, size inclusive, body positive fashions designed by women, for women. This apparel flatters all body types with the perfect amount of pretty and practical. Since Leota’s launch, Sarah has received numerous prestigious awards and honors from two-time Inc 500 CEO to SmartCEO Future 50 award winner. On November 21st at 8:00 pm ET, Sarah will make her exclusive debut in television retailing on ShopHQ.

Bear Creek Cattle Company Steaks is committed to producing fine beef with no growth hormones, no feed efficiency enhancers, no anti-biotics, and no insecticides. The company’s founder, Will Beattie, is a contrarian Georgia farmer who has found a unique way to offer grass fed steaks that meet his quest for taste and health. Will is a third-generation operator of a family-owned farm, which started with four cows and a love of a natural, traditional way of living. His farm is nestled in the Bear Creek Valley on the edge of the Chattahoochee National Forest outside of Ellijay, Georgia. Will launches his first show this winter on ShopHQ, which will feature an assortment of 100% all-natural beef

“I know John, Will and Sarah will be huge hits on ShopHQ,” said iMedia Brands CEO Tim Peterman. “ShopHQ has the envious task of offering their products, their personalities and their genuine passion directly to our customers within an engaging interactive television experience. This is what we were meant to do.”

Customers can shop the collections on www.shophq.com and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com . ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

