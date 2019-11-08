Shockwave Medical to Participate in the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the upcoming 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum being held Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York, NY.



The Shockwave session is scheduled to take place Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ . An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the treatment of calcified vascular disease by establishing a new standard of care with Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL seeks to minimize trauma within the artery by delivering pulsatile sonic pressure waves locally to fracture both intimal and medial calcium in the artery wall, but pass through surrounding soft vascular tissue in a safe manner. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com







