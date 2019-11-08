Spectacular Solar Engages Houston Firm to Perform Audit

/EIN News/ -- RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTCPK: SPSO), is pleased to announce that the company has a signed a letter of engagement with M & K CPAS to audit the company’s financials for 2018 and 2019. This is the first official step the company has taken towards uplisting to the OTCQB and eventually, making the move up to NASDAQ when those uplisting requirements are met.



The Houston-based M & K not only has an outstanding track record of successful audits but also came highly recommended by one of Spectacular Solar’s business associates.

“We have a very tight timeline to get this complete so that we can apply to the OTCQB sometime during the first quarter of 2020,” said CFO Antonio E. Perez. “Their presentation gave me the confidence that this was the right group of people to perform this extremely important audit.”

Casey Kinchen, a founding partner in the firm, was impressed with what Spectacular Solar has accomplished in just over a year as a public entity.

“I am thrilled that the management of Spectacular Solar reached out to us for this undertaking,” Kinchen said. “I find it very rewarding to be a part of helping a young company grow and look forward to working with (CEO) Doug (Heck) and Antonio throughout the audit process.”

With the third quarter of 2019 now in the books and earnings set to be released next week, Perez knows that time is of the essence.

“While I am really looking forward to releasing the numbers from a record 3rd quarter, I am utterly consumed with getting M & K everything that they need from us so that they can get going immediately,” Perez said. “Not to sound trite but this is literally going to take a total team effort and I am confident I have the team in place to make it all happen.”

Perez also pointed out that there are a number of updates forthcoming.

“The ‘i’s are getting dotted and the ‘t’s are getting crossed on a number of projects that have pretty much been going on concurrently,” Perez said. “Filling out the board of directors recently became a top priority as it is an OTCQB requirement and we look forward to announcing our inaugural members in the next week or so.”

For more information: please visit http://www.spectacularsolar.com and please follow us on Twitter: @SPECTACULARSOL1

Investor Relations/Media Contact: GreggBoehmer: laynemichaelpr@gmail.com

Wyndham Hotel Project Video: https://youtu.be/BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn’t undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results, expressed or implied, in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.