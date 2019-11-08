Oncocyte Announces Strategic Support of GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

The goals of the collaboration include several key initiatives, including partnerships with clinical trial networks and increasing access to molecular testing for the early diagnosis and management of lung cancer

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, today announced support of GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO 2 Foundation). GO 2 Foundation was founded by patients and survivors of lung cancer and is the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk and diagnosed with lung cancer.



“GO 2 Foundation is truly an incredible organization, and the work it has done for the lung cancer community has had enormous impact for patients looking for support, resources and hope as they go through the diagnosis and treatment process,” said Ron Andrews, chief executive officer of OncoCyte. “The entire team here at OncoCyte is looking forward to working with the GO 2 Foundation to improve access to molecular tests for early diagnosis and therapy selection, as well as to advance our research with the goal of turning lung cancer into a survivable disease.”

Bonnie J. Addario, Co-Founder and Board Chair of GO 2 Foundation, added, “We couldn’t be more excited for OncoCyte’s support that will help change the lives of lung cancer patients. Our goal is to reach more people with life-saving benefits, personalized care and comprehensive services, as well as help drive future research breakthroughs. All of this can only be accomplished by patients, families, doctors, researchers and industry working together in strong partnerships to transform survivorship.”

OncoCyte will be a VIP Sponsor at this year’s Simply the Best Gala supporting the GO 2 Foundation’s ongoing work in helping lung cancer patients in communities across the country and around the world. In addition to the Gala, OncoCyte will be supporting the 2019 Care Continuum Centers of Excellence Summit in Nashville later this year.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company providing actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The company is currently preparing to launch a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence, allowing them to be treated when their cancer is still responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaVu, the company’s liquid biopsy test in development, utilizes a proprietary immune system interrogation approach to clarify which patients’ lung nodules are benign, enabling them to avoid potentially risky biopsy procedures.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the time to complete and the results of OncoCyte’s ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu™, the closing of our planned acquisition of Razor and the Razor test, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. OncoCyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

