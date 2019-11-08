Esports Summit, a B2B Conference Powered by INAP, Lands in Atlanta Next Week

More than 30 Executive Speakers Participating in this Inaugural Event

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 15, Esports Summit 2019 will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center. Presented by Skillshot Media, this conference runs alongside Hi-Rez Expo and DreamHack Atlanta and is the premier business-focused esports conference in the southeast.



With a focus on educating attendees about opportunities in the industry of competitive gaming, Esports Summit presents tours of Atlanta facilities supporting the growth of esports, such as Turner Studios, the recreational venue Axis Replay, INAP’s downtown data center, and the Hi-Rez Expo at DreamHack Atlanta World Championships.

INAP (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions, is the official “Powered By” partner of Esports Summit and secured the title sponsorship. Hi-Rez Studios is the Presenting Publisher sponsor of the Summit.

Featured speakers include Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder of Major League Gaming; and more than 30 other executive speakers representing esports team organizations, Georgia government officials, investors, technology centers, brand agencies, and financial services institutions. Friday’s program includes panels, keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

“Esports is quickly entering the mainstream as a staple of the global entertainment industry, presenting infinite ways for organizations and brands to be a part of the industry’s incredible growth,” said TJ Waldorf, CMO at INAP and featured keynote speaker. “INAP is proud to have powered online gaming and esports communities for more than a decade. We can’t wait to welcome attendees to this first-of-its-kind event for the region.”

In addition to the tours, an evening B2B Mixer at Axis Replay, and a full day of programming and networking opportunities, Esports Summit will conclude with a “Legends of Esports” afterparty at oAK Atlanta.

“When we planned Esports Summit, we were singularly focused on providing everyone in attendance with the ability to become knowledgeable about this rapidly growing market space from the people who are shaping it,” said conference organizer Kathryn De Shields. “The esports environment is expanding every day, and it’s important that non-endemic individuals and companies are aware of present opportunities — whether it’s game publishing, increasing economic growth through tax incentives, or investing in team franchises.”

Other companies supporting Esports Summit include DreamHack, Axis Replay, RIISE Ventures, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, Radar Live, The City of Alpharetta, Select Fulton County, ELEAGUE, KontrolFreek, FANDOM, Blokz by Zenni, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Aprio.

The full speaker list, agenda, and sponsor list for Esports Summit 2019 is available at www.esportssummit.live .

About Skillshot Media

Skillshot provides a turnkey esports solution for leading competitive titles, including online and offline tournament organization, industry-leading esports production and active community management. Skillshot has more than five years of esports experience in hosting thousands of global competitors, paying out millions in tournament prizing and serving more than one billion esports views to date. For more information, visit www.skillshot.com .

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with 14 INAP Data Center Flagships connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network.

About Hi-Rez Studios

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Hi-Rez is an industry leading video game publisher and developer at the forefront of the free-to-play, games-as-a-service industry. Hi-Rez’s games have been played by more than 70 million people worldwide, across PC, Xbox One®, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Nintendo Switch™, iOS and Android. With three games regularly among the Top 10 free-to-play games on Steam, Hi-Rez is one of the few Western developers to have successfully launched multiple, multi-platform games as a service titles to a large audience. Having won multiple awards and accolades for innovation and technology, Hi-Rez has also been recognized for its company culture, leadership and diversity as an employer. Additional information about Hi-Rez Studios can be found at: www.hirez.com .

Skillshot Media Contact

Kathryn De Shields

kdeshields@skillshot.com

INAP Media Contact

Richard Ramlall

rramlall@inap.com



