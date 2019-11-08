Coastline College is honored again by Military Times as one of the Best for Vets Colleges for 2020 and salutes U.S. Military Veterans on Veterans Day

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving the Military for more than 40 years, Coastline College located in Southern California has been dedicated to supporting the unique and mobile lifestyle of its military students, families, and veterans. As a result of the college’s commitment to these students, Military Times has recognized Coastline College, once again, as a Best for Vets College. The 2020 award is in the Online and Nontraditional Schools category.

In their 10th annual survey, Military Times Best for Vets 2020 rankings are based on the results of their analysis comparing the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement, in addition to a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies. Coastline is one of only two community colleges to make this Online and Nontraditional Schools list among the four-year colleges and universities.

Veterans Day will be observed next Monday, November 11, 2019.

“Coastline is honored to be recognized as a Best for Vets College and we appreciate and support our student Veterans in their academic endeavors” said Chermaine Harrell, Interim Dean, Extended Learning Division at Coastline College.

Coastline College was the first community college in California to recognize the value of military training and experience for applicability toward college certificates and associate degrees. Coastline continues to be the leader in California and nationally, in evaluating and awarding college credit toward a college degree.

Coastline offers 8-week online courses and 12-week self-paced offline courses, leading to certificates and degrees. Coastline’s programs, offered through the Extended Learning Division, are approved for DoD VolEd Tuition Assistance, MyCAA (military spouse tuition assistance), and VA education benefits.

Through innovation, technology, and education, Coastline continues to be at the forefront providing educational opportunities for service members, military families, and veterans. Over the last three decades, Coastline has been the recipient of numerous military program-related awards.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The past 8 years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious prize for community colleges. For a higher rate of success in transitioning from the military to civilian life, Coastline College should be considered as a leading candidate as Coastline truly understands and respects military training, experience, deployment, and transition.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.