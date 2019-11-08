Head of State visits public television's production centre

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 8 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is this Friday morning making an assessment visit to the production centre of the Public Television of Angola (TPA), located in Camama District, Luanda's Municipality of Talatona. ,

ANGOP has learnt that his agenda also includes a visit to the Identification Card Issue Bureau located in Kilamba satellite town.

The President’s visit to TPA’s production centre is aimed to assess the overall working conditions of the institution and workers, with a view to decreasing constraints faced by this public media organ, reads a TPA press note that reached ANGOP on Thursday.

