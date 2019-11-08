Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market to Grow from $2 Billion in 2019 to $2.9 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles), Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance), Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is estimated to grow from USD 2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The key factors driving the growth of the market include growing demand for automation in material handling across industries, the rising popularity of e-commerce, improved safety standards at workplaces, and shift in demand from mass production to mass customization. However, high installation, maintenance, and switching costs; and increasing use of mobile robots in retail and e-commerce industries are the key restraining factors for market growth.

The key players in the market include Daifuku (Japan), JBT Corporation (US), KION Group (Germany), KUKA (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Oceaneering International (US), E&K Automation (Germany), Kollmorgen (US), Seegrid Corporation (US), and SSI Schaefer (Germany).

AGV market for other types to witness high growth potential during forecast period



Other types of AGVs - hybrid AGVs and customized AGVs - are witnessing high adoption rates. Manufacturers are designing hybrid and customized AGVs to cater to the varying material-handling requirements of different industries. The selection of the most suitable type of AGVs varies according to the requirements of industries. Customized and hybrid AGVs are being manufactured to cater to the varied needs of end-users, which is likely to contribute to the high growth of the market for this segment during the forecast period.



Vision-guided AGV market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The projected high growth of vision-guided AGV market can be attributed to ease of technology as the users don't need to modify the existing infrastructure for installing these AGVs in an industrial facility. Static barriers or infrastructure modifications, such as magnets or reflectors, do not hinder the navigation of these AGVs through warehouses or industrial facilities. The technology rather enables them to build a three-dimensional map through a series of images taken when an operator tours the vehicle through the warehouse. Once the maps are created, AGVs are ready to work around the facility.



AGV market for distribution to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Distribution is a key element in various operations such as order fulfillment, cross-dock facility, bulk break, and package handling. The growing e-commerce industry is causing a significant increase in the number of warehouses, thereby creating huge demands for AGVs in distribution centers. The rise in adoption of AGVs in the distribution application is attributed to their ability to handle materials carefully with negligible damage.



Europe to be the largest market for AGVs during forecast period



Europe is expected to lead the AGV market, in terms of size, from 2019 to 2024. The presence of a large number of key players in this region, along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the market in Europe. The region has an exceptionally high labor cost; therefore, manufacturers in European countries have been adopting automated solutions to reduce overall operational cost.

Implementing these solutions helps manufacturers maintain a competitive edge by facilitating efficient management of overall warehousing operations. Also, several automotive players have their manufacturing facilities in European countries, and this industry is a major market for AGVs. Furthermore, the presence of large companies with global warehousing and distribution operations sustained the growth of the e-commerce industry, and developed third-party logistic (3PL) networks are driving the growth of the AGV market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, 2019-2024 (USD Billion)

4.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Type

4.3 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Navigation Technology

4.4 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Application

4.5 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Industry and Region

4.6 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Automation in Material-Handling Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity of E-Commerce

5.2.1.3 Improved Safety Standards at Workplaces

5.2.1.4 Shift in Demand From Mass Production to Mass Customization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Switching Costs

5.2.2.2 Increasing Use of Mobile Robots in Retail and E-Commerce Industries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Industry 4.0 With Robotics

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation by SMEs

5.2.3.3 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.4 Presence of Huge Intralogistics Sector in Southeast Asia

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Labor Cost and Dependency on Labor in Manufacturing Sector of Emerging Economies

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Related to Sensing Elements

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tow Vehicles

6.2.1 Tow Vehicles to Hold Largest Size of Global AGV Market

6.3 Unit Load Carriers

6.3.1 Automotive Industry to Be Major Contributor to Demand for Unit Load Carriers

6.4 Pallet Trucks

6.4.1 Vision-Guided Pallet Trucks to Register Highest Grow in Market During Forecast Period

6.5 Assembly Line Vehicles

6.5.1 Assembly Line Vehicles Majorly Used for Transportation Applications

6.6 Forklift Trucks

6.6.1 Logistics Industry to Witness Highest CAGR in AGV Market for Forklift Trucks During Forecast Period

6.7 Other Types



7 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Navigation Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser Guidance

7.2.1 Laser Guided Technology to Hold Largest Size of AGV Market During Forecast Period

7.3 Magnetic Guidance

7.3.1 Magnetic Guidance AGVs are Chiefly Used in Food & Beverages and Automotive Industries

7.4 Inductive Guidance

7.4.1 Inductive Guidance is Among the Most Common Types of Guidance Systems

7.5 Optical Tape Guidance

7.5.1 Tow Vehicles to Hold Largest Size of Optical Tape-Guided AGVs During Forecast Period

7.6 Vision Guidance

7.6.1 Vision Guidance AGVs to Register Highest CAGR in Market During Forecast Period

7.7 Others



8 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Transportation to Hold Largest Size of AGV Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Distribution

8.3.1 AGV Market for Distribution Application to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.4 Storage

8.4.1 Use of AGVs Ensures Efficient Storage of Materials

8.5 Assembly

8.5.1 AGVs have Major Assembly Applications in Automotive and Food & Beverages Industries

8.6 Packaging

8.6.1 Significance of Packaging is Increasing in E-Commerce and Food & Beverages Industry

8.7 Waste Handling

8.7.1 Hazardous Environments Fuelling Demand for AGVs in Waste Handling



9 Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Automotive Industry Holds Largest Share of Global AGV Market

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 European Manufacturing Industry is the Largest Market for AGV Providers

9.4 Food & Beverages

9.4.1 Growing Worldwide Demand for Food and Beverage Products Driving Adoption of AGVs

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 AGVs Facilitate Manufacturing and Assembly Operations in Aerospace Industry

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 AGV Market for Healthcare Industry in APAC to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.7 Logistics

9.7.1 Growing E-Commerce and Online Retailing Driving Demand for AGVs in Logistics Operations

9.8 Retail

9.8.1 AGV Market for Retail Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR in Coming Years

9.9 Other Industries



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Lead AGV Market in North America During Forecast Period

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Automotive in Canada to Aid AGV Market Growth

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 AGV Market in Mexico to Grow at the Highest Rate

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Hold Largest Size of AGV Market in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Automotive Industry in the UK to Fuel AGV Market

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Retail Sector in France to Aid Growth of AGV Market

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.4.1 AGV Market in Rest of Europe to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Hold Largest Size of AGV Market in APAC

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing E-Commerc Industry in Japan to Support AGV Market Growth

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 AGV Market in Australia to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Manufacturing Industry of South Korea to Support Growth of AGV Market

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.4.5.1 Developing Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth of AGV Market in Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 South America to Lead AGV Market in RoW

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Warehouse Automation to Support AGV Market Growth

10.5.3 Middle East

10.5.3.1 AGV Market in the Middle East to Grow at the Highest Rate



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players in Automated Guided Vehicle Market

11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3.1 Expansions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.3.2 Product Launches

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Contracts and Agreements



12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Daifuku

12.1.2 JBT Corporation

12.1.3 Kion Group

12.1.4 KUKA

12.1.5 Toyota Industries

12.1.6 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

12.1.7 Oceaneering International

12.1.8 E&K Automation

12.1.9 Kollmorgen

12.1.10 Seegrid Corporation

12.1.11 SSI Schafer

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Addverb Technologies

12.2.2 AGV International

12.2.3 America in Motion

12.2.4 Grenzebach

12.2.5 Meiden America

12.2.6 ROCLA

12.2.7 Savant Automation

12.2.8 Transbotics Corporation

12.2.9 Uncease Automation



