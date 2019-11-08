Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Crude Oil & Natural Gas

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline & Process Services Market by Asset Type (Pipeline: Transmission, Distribution; Process: FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage & Processing), Operation, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pipeline & Process Services Market is Projected to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 3.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Increasing demand for crude oil & natural gas, especially from the Asia Pacific region; increase in demand for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity; and high investments lined up for pipeline business are driving the pipeline & process services market. However, problems faced by cross-border oil & gas pipeline projects due to technical and political instability in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific Regions and shift towards renewable energy are expected to restrict the growth of the pipeline & process services market.



The process segment, by asset type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024



The asset type segment is categorized into pipeline and process. The pipeline sub-segment accounts for the largest market share, whereas the process sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Currently, oil prices are more stabilized and are gaining; this is most likely to result in a positive and steady increase in the overall market in the short term. Subsequently, the process pre-commissioning market witnesses an increase of 30% in 2018 from 2017 because of higher capacity additions in the overall process facilities segment in most of the regions except Asia Pacific. The process segment is expected to grow at the highest pace owing to the pre-commissioning of various process facilities in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.



The pre-commissioning & commissioning segment, by operation, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024



The operation segment is categorized into pre-commissioning & commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning services. The pre-commissioning & commissioning sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the pipeline & process services market. Higher volume of gas processing & gas storage pre-commissioning activities in the Middle East & North Africa and refinery capacity pre-commissioning in the Asia Pacific regions are expected to drive the global pre-commissioning & commissioning segment during the forecast period. Pipeline pre-commissioning & commissioning activities accounted for 68.3% of the overall pre-commissioning & commissioning PPS market, owing to the high volume of pipeline (km) pre-commissioning in the North America region.



Middle East & North Africa: The fastest-growing region in the pipeline & process services market



In this report, the pipeline & process services market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia Pacific, and Eurasia. North America is expected to dominate the global pipeline & process services market between 2019 and 2024. Whereas Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. An increase in demand for crude oil to be transported to importing countries and the rise in capacity additions across process facilities are likely to drive the pipeline & process services market in the region. MENA region is expected to witness high demand for LNG vessels and the second-highest amount of Gas processing capacity additions during the forecast years. The key countries in the MENA-Saudi Arabia and Iran-with their current programs for developing new projects and expansions of refineries and gas storage/processing have attracted major construction and services companies to the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.3.1. Market Segmentation

1.3.2. Geography



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Assumptions

2.2.1. Pipeline

2.2.1.1. Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

2.2.1.2. Maintenance

2.2.1.3. De-Commissioning

2.2.2. Process

2.2.2.1. Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

2.2.2.2. Maintenance

2.2.2.3. De-Commissioning



3 Executive Summary

3.1. Key Highlights-Pipeline & Process Market

3.2. Key Highlights-Global Process Services Market, By Operation

3.3. Key Highlights-Global Pipeline Services Market, By Operation

3.4. Pipeline & Process Service Market-Ecosystem



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Global Pipeline & Process

4.1.1. Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.2. Global Pipeline

4.2.1. Global Pipeline Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.3. Global Process

4.3.1. Global Process Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.4. Global Pipeline & Process Infrastructure Outlook

4.4.1. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Outlook

4.4.2. Global Refinery Segment Outlook

4.4.3. Global Petrochemical Outlook

4.4.4. Global Gas Storage Outlook

4.4.5. Global Gas Processing Outlook

4.4.6. Global FPS Segment Outlook

4.4.7. Global LNG Vessels Segment Outlook



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges



6 Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Asset Type (Regional Market Size, USD Million, 2017-2024)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pipeline

6.2.1. Transmission Pipeline

6.2.2. Distribution Pipeline

6.3. Process

6.3.1. Refinery & Petrochemical Facilities

6.3.2. FPS

6.3.3. Gas Processing

6.3.4. Gas Storage



7 Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Operation (Regional Market Size, USD Million, 2017-2024)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

7.2.1. Filling, Cleaning, and Gauging

7.2.2. Dewatering & Leak Testing

7.2.3. Nitrogen Services

7.2.4. Pressure Testing

7.2.5. Chemical Cleaning

7.2.6. Hydrostatic Testing

7.2.7. Others

7.3. Maintenance

7.3.1. Flow Remediation

7.3.2. Nitrogen Services

7.3.3. Pipe Freezing

7.3.4. Bolting & Tensioning, & Flange Management

7.3.5. Chemical Cleaning

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Decommissioning

7.4.1. Nitrogen Service

7.4.2. Chemical Cleaning

7.4.3. Bolting & Tensioning

7.4.4. Flushing

7.4.5. Pipe Freezing

7.4.6. Others



8 Pipeline & Process Services Market, Regional Market Analysis

8.1. Global Pipeline & Process Service Market, By Region

8.2. North America Pipeline & Process Service Market

8.3. Latin America: Pipeline & Process Services Market

8.4. Middle East & North Africa: Pipeline & Process Services Market

8.5. Eurasia: Pipeline & Process Services Market

8.6. Asia-Pacific: Pipeline & Process Services Market

8.7. Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa: Pipeline & Process Services Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Global Pre-Commissioning Pipeline & Process Service Market Share, in 2018

9.2. Global Maintenance Pipeline & Process Service Market Share, in 2018

9.3. Global Decommissioning Pipeline & Process Service Market Share, in 2018

9.4. Regional Share of Markets-Pipeline & Process Services, USD Million

9.5. Competitive Scenario

9.5.1. New Products/Technologies Launches

9.5.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.5.3. Contract/Agreement

9.5.4. Expansions

9.5.5. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.6. Operator Outlook

9.7. EPC Outlook



10 Company Profiles

10.1. Halliburton

10.2. BHGE

10.3. Enermech

10.4. IKM

10.5. Hydratight

10.6. Techfem S.p.A.

10.7. Altus Intervention

10.8. Bluefin Group

10.9. Chenergy Services

10.10. Tucker Energy Services

10.11. IPEC

10.12. Trans Asia Pipelines



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3c1sx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.