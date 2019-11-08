Global $4.3Bn Natural Fragrance Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fragrance Market by Ingredients, Application (Fine Fragrances, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household Care), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Natural Fragrance Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 2.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The key players profiled in the report include are Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).



Increasing the use of natural fragrance ingredients in various applications is expected to drive the natural fragrance market



It is driven mainly by the increasing use of natural fragrance ingredients such as essential oils and natural extracts in various applications such as fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care. Natural fragrance is a blend of complex fragrance compounds, which are made up of natural aromatics. These fragrances are mainly used to impart the appealing odor/scent for several fragrance applications.



Natural extracts are expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient segment of the natural fragrance market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The natural extract segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing concern towards the health hazards caused due to synthetic products has driven the market for natural ingredients, which thereby drives the natural fragrances market.



The personal care & cosmetics application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024



The personal care & cosmetic application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increasing consumption of personal care & cosmetic products in emerging economies around the globe.



Rising demand from fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care is likely to drive the demand for the natural fragrance market in Europe



The Europe natural fragrance market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for natural products and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the mold release agents market in the region. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), CPL Aromas (UK), Iberchem (Spain), and Dauper (Spain), has positively influenced the demand trend for natural fragrances in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Natural Fragrance Market

4.2 Europe: Natural Fragrance Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Natural Fragrance Market, By Region

4.4 Natural Fragrance Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Customer Preferences

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Natural Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production and R&D Costs

5.2.2.2 Compliance With Quality & Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Switching Cost From Synthetic to Natural Sources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Natural Fragrance Market, By Ingredients

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Essential Oils

6.2.1 Increasing Demand For Essential Oils in Natural Fragrance Applications to Drive the Market

6.3 Natural Extracts

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Natural Fragrance Ingredients to Drive the Market



7 Natural Fragrance Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fine Fragrances

7.2.1 Increasing Demand For Natural Fragrance Ingredients in Perfumes & Colognes to Drive the Market

7.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.3.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers About Health Concerns and Hygiene Tend to Increase the Demand For Natural Fragrance in Personal Care Products

7.4 Household Care

7.4.1 Growing Demand For Natural Fragrances in Detergents to Significantly Boost the Market



8 Natural Fragrance Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Growth in the Personal Care & Cosmetics Application to Boost the Market For Natural Fragrances in Germany

8.2.2 Italy

8.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Environmental and Social Aspects Drives the Natural Fragrance Market in Italy

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Natural Products Over Synthetic Ones Drives the Market

8.2.4 UK

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fragrance Ingredients Drives the Market

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.2.5.1 Rise in Per-Capita Income and Increase in Consumer Spending Drive the Market

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Natural Ingredients Drives the Market

8.3.2 Mexico

8.3.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income of Consumers to Boost the Market

8.3.3 Canada

8.3.3.1 Increasing Trend Toward the Use of Natural Source-Based Fragrances to Drive the Market

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China is the Largest Natural Fragrance Market in APAC

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene and Health Drives the Market

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 India is One of the Fastest-Growing Natural Fragrance Markets Globally

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.4.1 Increase in Disposable Income Drives the Market

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.4.5.1 Increasing Consumption of Beauty Products Drives the Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Rise in Disposable Income of the Middle-Class Population to Drive the Market.

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 The UAE to Witness the Highest Growth in the Natural Fragrance Market

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.1 Higher Penetration of Premium Products Among the High-Income Population to Boost the Market

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5.4.1 Increasing Population and Rise in Middle-Class Income to Drive the Market

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Growing Population and Increase in Consumer Spending Drive the Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Argentina is the Second-Largest Market For Natural Fragrances in South America

8.6.3 Rest of South America

8.6.3.1 Growth in Demand For Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Boosts the Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Emerging Companies

9.2.4 Innovators

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

9.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.5.2 Responsive Companies

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Key Market Players

9.8.1 Givaudan

9.8.2 Firmenich SA

9.8.3 International Flavors & Fragrances

9.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.9.1 Expansion

9.9.2 New Product Launch

9.9.3 Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Givaudan S.A.

10.2 Firmenich S.A.

10.3 International Flavors & Fragrances

10.4 Symrise AG

10.5 Takasago International Corporation

10.6 Mane S.A.

10.7 Robertet S.A.

10.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.9 T. Hasegawa

10.10 Bell Flavors & Fragrances

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Huabao

10.11.2 Ogawa & Co. Ltd.

10.11.3 CPL Aromas

10.11.4 KAO Chemicals Europe. S.L.

10.11.5 Yingyang (China) Aroma Chemical Group

10.11.6 S H Kelkar and Company Limited

10.11.7 Aarav Fragrances & Flavors

10.11.8 Iberchem

10.11.9 Alpha Aromatics

10.11.10 LA Scenteur Fragrance

10.11.11 BIO Aroma

10.11.12 Risdon International

10.11.13 Fragrance Oils (International) Ltd.

10.11.14 EPS Fragrances

10.11.15 Dauper



