Orgenesis Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Increases 46% to a Record $9.1 Million

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, MD, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (Nasdaq: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a leading cell and gene therapy enabling company providing centralized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) manufacturing and development services through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global, Inc., as well as localized point-of-care (“POCare”) development and processing centers, today provided a business update for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Orgenesis, commented, “We continue to generate strong year-over-year growth, which reflects the traction we are gaining within our CDMO business, as well as our evolving POCare platform. Specifically, revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 46% to a record $9.1 million and we generated over $1 million in sales through our new POCare platform. Year-to-date, revenue has increased 88% versus the same period last year. Within our CDMO segment, we continue to add new customers and partners and expand our relationships with the existing ones. As each of these customers advance through the clinic, and ultimately into commercialization, assuming the respective trials are successful, we would expect our revenues to increase. Moreover, within our POCare platform, we remain focused on accelerating the development of cell and gene therapies through collaborations and in-licensing with research and healthcare institutes. By applying our industrial manufacturing know-how, along with process automation within closed systems, our goal is to deliver autologous therapies in a cost effective, high quality and scalable manner to patients at point of care. We believe this approach has the potential to significantly impact the cell and gene therapy market by lowering the costs and expanding the supply of these therapies.”

“I am also pleased to report the continued expansion of our capacity in North America and Europe to support the growing demand. We are investing heavily in the future, which includes increased personnel and other expenses; however, as we continue to ramp up our capacity, as well as our activities, we expect to generate significant margin expansion as additional sites begin generating revenue. We are excited about the outlook for the Company and believe that we have built a highly scalable foundation for long-term growth.”

Orgenesis is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and processing of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms: (i) a POCare cell therapy platform (“PT”) and (ii) a CDMO platform conducted through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global, Inc. Through its PT business, the Company’s aim is to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (“ATMPs”) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes to bring such ATMPs to patients. The Company out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to whom it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activity in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting. Through the Company’s CDMO platform, it is focused on providing contract manufacturing and development services for biopharmaceutical companies. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

