Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for GoCAR-NK Cell Program at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- iMC activation enhances innate NK cell cytotoxicity against tumor cell lines in vitro



MC activity enhances the efficacy of CAR-NK cells against hematological and solid tumor models

MC signaling synergizes with transgenic IL-15 production to improve CAR-NK cell proliferation and persistence

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today presented a poster showing preclinical data from its natural killer (NK) cell chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Md. The poster titled “Solid Tumor Cytotoxicity by Natural Killer Cells Expressing a HER2-Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor Enhanced by MyD88/CD40 (MC)” presented preclinical data demonstrating the effects of MC signaling on NK cell anti-tumor potency.

The poster presented preclinical data using MyD88/CD40 (MC) cell signaling to enhance innate NK cell function, including augmented cytotoxicity and cytokine production against multiple tumor cell lines. MC signaling also improved in vitro and in vivo NK cell proliferation when coupled with autocrine IL-15 production. Co-expression of an antigen-specific CAR together with the MC/IL-15 system further increased anti-tumor efficacy against hematological and solid tumor targets. MC-augmented GoCAR-NK cells could represent a potent off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information can be found at www.bellicum.com . ​

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Bellicum may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research and development activities relating to GoCAR-NK cell therapy programs and the potential to develop and seek regulatory approval for a GoCAR-NK therapeutic for treatment of cancer. Various factors may cause differences between Bellicum’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bellicum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and our annual report on Form 10-K the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statements that Bellicum makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Bellicum assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke IR

858-356-5932

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Sean Leous

Senior Vice President

Westwicke PR

646-677-1839

sean.leous@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.