The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019.



For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the Company generated revenues of $214.8 million, a decrease of 2% as compared to the prior year quarter. The Company also generated an operating loss of $89.3 million and an adjusted operating loss of $41.1 million, as compared to an operating loss of $50.8 million and an adjusted operating loss of $9.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.(1)(2) This was primarily due to higher expenses in Corporate and Other, mainly the result of increased employee compensation related to Corporate and the Company's MSG Sphere initiative, as well as additional expenses in MSG Sphere-related content development and technology. In addition, results for the MSG Sports segment include a significant charge related to a player waiver recorded during the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, “We expect fiscal 2020 to be a defining year as we move forward with our proposed spin-off and plans for MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. We firmly believe the separation of our sports and entertainment businesses would better highlight the unique value of our assets and brands, while enabling both new companies to pursue their own distinct business plan. In addition, we are continuing to make significant progress on the construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. We remain confident that we are executing on a strategy that positions our Company for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.”





Results from Operations

Segment results for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating

Income (Loss) $ millions F’Q1

2020

F’Q1

2019 %

Change F’Q1

2020

F’Q1

2019 %

Change F’Q1

2020

F’Q1

2019 %

Change MSG Entertainment $ 159.0 $ 163.0 (2)% $ (2.6 ) $ 1.7 NM $ 6.2 $ 9.0 (31)% MSG Sports 56.0 55.4 1 % (20.2 ) (4.1 ) NM (13.7 ) 0.6 NM Corporate and Other (3) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) NM (60.9 ) (43.4 ) (40)% (33.7 ) (19.5 ) (73)% Purchase accounting adjustments — — NM (5.7 ) (5.0 ) (13)% — — NM Total Company $ 214.8 $ 218.1 (2)% $ (89.3 ) $ (50.8 ) (76)% $ (41.1 ) $ (9.9 ) NM

Note: Does not foot due to rounding

See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company records TAO Group’s operating results in its consolidated statements of operations on a three-month lag basis. Corporate and Other primarily consists of i) unallocated corporate general and administrative costs, including professional fees for initiatives such as the Company's proposed spin-off of its Entertainment business; ii) unallocated venue-related depreciation and amortization expense; iii) MSG Sphere personnel, technology and content development; and iv) inter-segment eliminations.





MSG Entertainment

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, MSG Entertainment revenues of $159.0 million decreased 2%, as compared to the prior year period. During the prior year first quarter, the Company hosted a large-scale special event at Radio City Music Hall, but did not host a comparable event during the fiscal 2020 first quarter. In addition, the wind-down of Obscura Digital's third-party business impacted the year-over-year comparability of revenue results. These decreases were mostly offset by higher event-related revenues from concerts and higher revenues at TAO Group.

Fiscal 2020 first quarter operating income decreased by $4.3 million to a loss of $2.6 million and adjusted operating income decreased by $2.8 million to $6.2 million, both as compared to the prior year period. This primarily reflects the decrease in revenues and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower direct operating expenses. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher employee compensation and related benefits and higher professional fees, partially offset by lower costs related to Obscura Digital and the absence of pre-opening expenses for TAO Group. The decrease in direct operating expenses primarily reflects lower Obscura Digital costs, the absence of a large-scale special event at Radio City Music Hall, as well as other net expense decreases, partially offset by higher expenses related to concerts and higher TAO Group costs.

MSG Sports

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, MSG Sports revenues of $56.0 million increased 1%, as compared to the prior year period. This primarily reflects higher revenues from other live sporting events, slightly offset by a decrease in ticket-related revenues, which includes the impact of the absence of New York Liberty games as the professional sports franchise was sold in January 2019.

Fiscal 2020 first quarter operating loss increased by $16.1 million to $20.2 million and adjusted operating income decreased by $14.2 million to a loss of $13.7 million, both as compared to the prior year period. This primarily reflects higher direct operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, slightly offset by the increase in revenues. The increase in direct operating expenses was primarily driven by a $10.2 million charge related to a player waiver recorded during the fiscal 2020 first quarter, partially offset by other net expense decreases. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher employee compensation and related benefits.

Corporate and Other

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, Corporate and Other’s operating loss of $60.9 million and adjusted operating loss of $33.7 million increased by $17.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively, both as compared with the prior year period. The increased loss reflects higher employee compensation related to Corporate and the Company's MSG Sphere initiative, as well as additional expenses in MSG Sphere-related content development and technology.

Other Matters

The Company yesterday announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved pursuing a revised plan for the proposed separation of its sports and entertainment businesses. The Company is now pursuing a spin-off of its entertainment businesses from its sports businesses and, as part of this revised structure, the entertainment company would not retain an equity interest in the sports company. The proposed transaction is still expected to be completed during the first quarter of calendar 2020, subject to certain conditions.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits, 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses and 5) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) are appropriate measures for evaluating the operating performance of our business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

# # #

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

The Madison Square Garden Company

(212) 465-6442 Ari Danes, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

The Madison Square Garden Company

(212) 465-6072





Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

Conference call dial-in number is 877-347-9170 / Conference ID Number 6172498

Conference call replay number is 855-859-2056 / Conference ID Number 6172498 until November 15, 2019







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 214,782 $ 218,135 Direct operating expenses 132,464 123,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,645 115,321 Depreciation and amortization 28,991 29,690 Operating loss (89,318 ) (50,785 ) Other income (expense): Earnings (loss) in equity method investments (1,473 ) 10,525 Interest income 7,316 7,174 Interest expense (1,841 ) (4,033 ) Miscellaneous income, net 5,078 3,767 Loss from operations before income taxes (80,238 ) (33,352 ) Income tax expense (428 ) (696 ) Net loss (80,666 ) (34,048 ) Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (163 ) (513 ) Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests (522 ) (1,323 ) Net loss attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ (79,981 ) $ (32,212 ) Basic loss per common share attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ (3.36 ) $ (1.36 ) Diluted loss per common share attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ (3.36 ) $ (1.36 ) Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 23,827 23,708 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 23,827 23,708







ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income (loss) in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods. Purchase accounting adjustments. This adjustment eliminates the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, primarily favorable / unfavorable lease agreements of the acquiree.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating loss $ (89,318 ) $ (50,785 ) Share-based compensation 16,891 10,189 Depreciation and amortization (1) 28,991 29,690 Other purchase accounting adjustments 2,332 1,013 Adjusted operating loss $ (41,104 ) $ (9,893 )

_________________

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization related to purchase accounting adjustments.









CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change MSG Entertainment $ 159,007 $ 162,953 (2)% MSG Sports 56,034 55,352 1% Inter-segment eliminations (259 ) (170 ) NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ 214,782 $ 218,135 (2)%

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Operating Income

(Loss) Adjusted Operating

Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change MSG Entertainment $ (2,552 ) $ 1,717 NM $ 6,238 $ 9,040 (31)% MSG Sports (20,230 ) (4,126 ) NM (13,660 ) 588 NM Corporate and Other (60,862 ) (43,367 ) (40)% (33,682 ) (19,521 ) (73)% Purchase accounting adjustments (5,674 ) (5,009 ) (13)% — — NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ (89,318 ) $ (50,785 ) (76)% $ (41,104 ) $ (9,893 ) NM







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 952,186 $ 1,086,372 Restricted cash 31,349 31,529 Short-term investments 104,597 108,416 Accounts receivable, net 120,880 96,856 Net related party receivables 1,528 1,483 Prepaid expenses 82,134 45,150 Other current assets 43,085 43,303 Total current assets 1,335,759 1,413,109 Investments and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates 64,252 84,560 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $791,031 and $766,065 as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 1,456,055 1,380,392 Right-of-use lease assets 251,346 — Amortizable intangible assets, net 172,607 220,706 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 176,485 176,485 Goodwill 392,513 392,513 Other assets 112,617 95,786 Total assets $ 3,961,634 $ 3,763,551







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,398 $ 25,009 Net related party payables, current 4,109 19,048 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 4,792 6,042 Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 77,319 137,660 Other accrued liabilities 214,599 211,403 Operating lease liabilities, current 51,426 — Collections due to promoters 65,104 67,212 Deferred revenue 416,475 293,410 Total current liabilities 860,222 759,784 Related party payables, noncurrent 172 172 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 47,378 48,556 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 198,709 — Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 33,920 41,318 Other employee related costs 66,862 62,015 Deferred tax liabilities, net 79,399 79,098 Other liabilities 62,526 66,221 Total liabilities 1,349,188 1,057,164 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 67,464 67,627 The Madison Square Garden Company Stockholders’ Equity: Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,353 and 19,229 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 204 204 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 45 45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 2,819,449 2,845,961 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,094 and 1,219 shares as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (186,583 ) (207,790 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (50,978 ) 29,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,602 ) (46,923 ) Total The Madison Square Garden Company stockholders’ equity 2,525,535 2,620,500 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 19,447 18,260 Total equity 2,544,982 2,638,760 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,961,634 $ 3,763,551







SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (34,234 ) $ (44,672 ) Net cash used in investing activities (74,236 ) (94,503 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,946 ) (16,632 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,950 ) 400 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (134,366 ) (155,407 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,117,901 1,256,620 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 983,535 $ 1,101,213







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.